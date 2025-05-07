Acting FM Muttaqi holds video conference with Turkmen counterpart

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday held a video conference with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that during the video conference, the two sides discussed political and economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the enhancement of diplomatic ties, and major joint projects, particularly the progress of the TAPI pipeline project within Afghan territory.

Muttaqi described the current bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan as “stronger” than ever before and assessed the conditions as favorable for expanding cooperation and advancing shared interests.

He reiterated the Afghan government’s commitment to implementing major joint economic projects.

Meredov also described the ongoing progress of the TAPI project as positive and announced plans to expand practical cooperation in the areas of railways, trade, and transit in the near future.

He further pledged that Turkmenistan would soon offer greater visa facilitation for Afghan traders.

Both parties agreed to continue consultations and meetings aimed at accelerating the TAPI project, developing the railway network, improving transport infrastructure, ensuring electricity supply, and enhancing economic cooperation.