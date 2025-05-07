Passport Directorate earns nearly 13 billion AFN in one year

Abdul Karim Hasib, the director of the General Directorate of Passports, says the department’s revenue from passport distribution has totalled nearly 13 billion AFN over the past year, and more than two million passports have been issued to the country’s citizens.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Kabul, Hasib stated that the passport distribution process has returned to normal, and every citizen can easily apply for a passport.

He added that they have the capacity to print 50,000 passports per day.

Hasib stated that currently, the passport distribution process is running smoothly in all provinces of the country.

According to him, the entire process of obtaining a passport will become electronic in the near future.

Meanwhile, some passport applicants have stated that while the necessary facilities for the passport application process have been established, there is still a need for the process to be further expedited.

The Passport Directorate added that compared to previous years, the number of passport applicants has decreased, and currently, 4,000 passports are distributed daily across the country and the process of applying for a passport now takes about one hour.