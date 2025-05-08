Latest News
Uzbekistan, Poland discuss cooperation over Afghanistan
Uzbekistan and Poland have held high-level talks to strengthen cooperation on Afghan-related matters, Trend news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.
The meeting took place between the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, and the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland for Afghanistan, Witold Sobkow. Also participating was Marek Całka, Deputy Director of the Eastern Department of the Polish Foreign Ministry.
During the discussions, the parties addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan and explored prospects for deepening Uzbek-Polish engagement aimed at promoting regional stability and security.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a regular, systemic, and constructive dialogue on the Afghan peace process and agreed to continue consultations on a consistent basis.
Latest News
Acting FM Muttaqi holds video conference with Turkmen counterpart
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday held a video conference with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that during the video conference, the two sides discussed political and economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the enhancement of diplomatic ties, and major joint projects, particularly the progress of the TAPI pipeline project within Afghan territory.
Muttaqi described the current bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan as “stronger” than ever before and assessed the conditions as favorable for expanding cooperation and advancing shared interests.
He reiterated the Afghan government’s commitment to implementing major joint economic projects.
Meredov also described the ongoing progress of the TAPI project as positive and announced plans to expand practical cooperation in the areas of railways, trade, and transit in the near future.
He further pledged that Turkmenistan would soon offer greater visa facilitation for Afghan traders.
Both parties agreed to continue consultations and meetings aimed at accelerating the TAPI project, developing the railway network, improving transport infrastructure, ensuring electricity supply, and enhancing economic cooperation.
Latest News
Passport Directorate earns nearly 13 billion AFN in one year
Abdul Karim Hasib, the director of the General Directorate of Passports, says the department’s revenue from passport distribution has totalled nearly 13 billion AFN over the past year, and more than two million passports have been issued to the country’s citizens.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Kabul, Hasib stated that the passport distribution process has returned to normal, and every citizen can easily apply for a passport.
He added that they have the capacity to print 50,000 passports per day.
Hasib stated that currently, the passport distribution process is running smoothly in all provinces of the country.
According to him, the entire process of obtaining a passport will become electronic in the near future.
Meanwhile, some passport applicants have stated that while the necessary facilities for the passport application process have been established, there is still a need for the process to be further expedited.
The Passport Directorate added that compared to previous years, the number of passport applicants has decreased, and currently, 4,000 passports are distributed daily across the country and the process of applying for a passport now takes about one hour.
Latest News
UNAMA seeks over $400 million to support returnees to Afghanistan in 2025
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has announced that more than $400 million in funding will be required to support the reintegration of Afghan returnees in 2025.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 7, UNAMA detailed that $64 million is urgently needed for emergency assistance at border crossings, while an additional $350 million is required to support approximately 600,000 returnees and affected communities in rebuilding their lives.
“We call on donors not only to invest in emergency assistance, but also in long-term capacity building to help break the cycle of displacement and instability,” the statement read.
UNAMA’s funding appeal is part of the “Integrated Response Plan” to address the anticipated crisis stemming from the mass return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan in 2025.
The plan, jointly developed by the United Nations and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), aims to deliver immediate aid at border entry points and provide medium- to long-term support for sustainable reintegration in designated “return areas.”
According to the UN, the strategy is grounded in the principle that sustainable reintegration must combine urgent humanitarian assistance at the borders and in return areas with broader support for affected communities over time.
The plan will be implemented through national and regional working groups focused on durable solutions, aligning short-term relief efforts with longer-term development and stability initiatives. Over 250,000 Afghan refugees returned last month.
More than 250,000 Afghan refugees returned home from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in April, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported this week. Nearly seven million Afghan refugees are living outside the country, a large percentage of whom live in Pakistan and Iran.
Last year, the Pakistani government said it would expel as many as three million Afghans this year.
Iran has also called on undocumented Afghans living in the country to return home. However, with the high levels of poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan, the returning refugees are in urgent need of assistance.
However, funding cuts in humanitarian assistance have had a huge impact on the level of assistance that organizations can provide.
Uzbekistan, Poland discuss cooperation over Afghanistan
India dismisses report of Pakistan downing jets as “disinformation”
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Acting FM Muttaqi holds video conference with Turkmen counterpart
Saar: Passport Directorate’s revenue of 13 billion AFN over past year discussed
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Saar: Passport Directorate’s revenue of 13 billion AFN over past year discussed
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mines Ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
DABS inaugurates 40MW solar power project in Dehdadi, Balkh
-
Regional5 days ago
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 250,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in April
-
International Sports3 days ago
Harry Kane claims first career title as Bayern Munich win 34th Bundesliga title
-
Business3 days ago
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
US court halts ruling ordering Voice of America employees back to work
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings