Afghan and Chinese officials hold talks in Kabul

Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the exciting Ariana Snooker Championship tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Kabul in mid-February 2025.

The tournament will be held for a week between February 11 and 17 with the participation of the country’s top 16 snooker players.

“Today, we are witnessing the signing of a contract to hold a snooker tournament. At the Ariana Television, our efforts have always been to develop domestic and international sports and to bring them to our compatriots throughout Afghanistan in a good and efficient way. This is part of our commitment to the development of sports and the sports community in Afghanistan, and we hope that by doing so, we will be able to draw greater attention to snooker,” said Lutfullah Stanikzai, ATN’s deputy managing director and director of sales and acquisitions.

Wahidullah Asghari, the head of the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan, said: “Today, with the signing of this memorandum of understanding between the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan and Ariana Television, another positive step has been taken towards the growth and development, encouragement and motivation of young people to this royal sport, and also towards the reflection of the activities of this federation.”

ATN and snooker federation officials also consider the holding of such events effective for the growth of snooker in the country.

Mr. Stanikzai said: “In many parts of Afghanistan, people play snooker, but it is not mechanized. I think such tournaments and such competitions will have a positive impact and I see a bright future for it.”

Mr. Asghari said: “Broadcasting these competitions through this network and this reputable global media outlet can have a valuable impact on the growth and expansion of this royal sport from the capital to the provinces and from the provinces to the villages and towns.”

It is worth mentioning that two Afghan refugee snooker players residing in Iran and Pakistan will also participate in the Ariana Snooker Championship.