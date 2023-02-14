Latest News
Afghan helicopters abroad won’t be given to IEA opponents: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate says helicopters flown to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan after the collapse of the former government will never fall into the hands of the opponents of the ruling regime in Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that discussions were held with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on how to return these helicopters to Afghanistan.
“The helicopters and some planes that are outside of Afghanistan are owned by the people of Afghanistan and this issue will be solved, Inshallah,” said Mujahid in a voice message.
“We told those countries our demands that they should be handed over to the Afghans again,” he added.
“Abusing these helicopters or falling into the hands of enemies is not possible, and after solving some legal issues in those countries, maybe the helicopters will be transferred to Afghanistan again.”
A number of experts meanwhile confirm the statements of the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, saying that these helicopters are the property of Afghans and should be returned to Afghanistan.
“These helicopters belong to the nation and this issue should be resolved soon and [helicopters] should be handed over to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Bashar, a political analyst.
According to statistics, Afghanistan had more than 164 military aircraft before the fall of the previous government, although it is still unclear how many helicopters remain in Afghanistan.
However, reports indicate that after the fall of the former regime, more than forty military planes were transferred to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
Last year, CENTCOM had said that it would not hand over the military planes transferred from Afghanistan to Tajikistan to the IEA, and that the US was working with the government of Tajikistan to find the best way to effectively use and maintain these helicopters.
Herat Chamber of Commerce donates over $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Tuesday donated more than $50,000 for the victims of last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.
The aid was handed over to the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Herat during an official ceremony.
Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials said that although the amount was small compared to the total amount in damages caused to the Turkish people, it conveys a message of friendship and solidarity to the Turkish people and government.
“Today, the provincial chamber of commerce in Herat province gave a sum of money as a message to Turkey. $56,500 was presented in cash to the honorable Turkish Consulate by the governor of Herat province and the Herat Chamber of Commerce,” said Yunus Ghazizadeh, head of the Herat chamber.
Local officials in Herat also expressed the need for Turkey’s continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
The governor of Herat emphasized that the people of the two countries stand together and have always cooperated and sympathized with each other in difficult situations.
“The honorable nation of Afghanistan, and especially the people of Herat, have been ready to support their Turkish brothers in Turkey at all times, and if possible, they are also ready to provide support to their oppressed brothers in Syria,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat.
Meanwhile, Senan Alikhan, the Turkish Consul General in Herat, said: “On behalf of the Turkish people, I would like to thank you for this cash donation, which is another example of solidarity in difficult situations between Afghan and Turkish brothers.”
Early reports indicate that damages caused by the earthquake exceed $80 billion.
Tens of thousands of people died in last week’s deadly earthquake that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria. Afghanistan Embassy in Turkey has said that 116 Afghans have also lost their lives.
Earlier, the Islamic Emirate donated 15 million Afghanis ($166,000) to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghanis ($50,000) to those in Turkey.
Kabul rounds up over 28,000 beggars
Kabul’s Beggar Collecting Committee said on Tuesday that by Monday, February 13, it had rounded up over 28,000 beggars from around the city.
According to the committee, the identified beggars included 12,272 women, of whom only 5,617 were considered deserving while the remaining 6,655 were professional beggars; 3,716 were men and the remaining 12,000 plus were children.
The committee said 70 of these children were unaccompanied minors and have been taken into care.
“The children are provided with food and education facilities there,” the committee tweeted.
The committee added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is providing ongoing cash assistance to needy beggars.
Afghan Red Crescent donates $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
Afghanistan’s Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghani (about $50,000) in cash to help Turkey’s earthquake victims.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced last week that it would donate 15 million afghani ($166,000) to Turkey and Syria.
Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 35,000 people, and leaving tens of thousands injured. Millions have also reportedly been left homeless.
