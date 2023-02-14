Herat Chamber of Commerce donates over $50,000 to Turkey quake victims

(Last Updated On: February 14, 2023)

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Tuesday donated more than $50,000 for the victims of last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The aid was handed over to the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Herat during an official ceremony.

Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials said that although the amount was small compared to the total amount in damages caused to the Turkish people, it conveys a message of friendship and solidarity to the Turkish people and government.

“Today, the provincial chamber of commerce in Herat province gave a sum of money as a message to Turkey. $56,500 was presented in cash to the honorable Turkish Consulate by the governor of Herat province and the Herat Chamber of Commerce,” said Yunus Ghazizadeh, head of the Herat chamber.

Local officials in Herat also expressed the need for Turkey’s continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The governor of Herat emphasized that the people of the two countries stand together and have always cooperated and sympathized with each other in difficult situations.

“The honorable nation of Afghanistan, and especially the people of Herat, have been ready to support their Turkish brothers in Turkey at all times, and if possible, they are also ready to provide support to their oppressed brothers in Syria,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat.

Meanwhile, Senan Alikhan, the Turkish Consul General in Herat, said: “On behalf of the Turkish people, I would like to thank you for this cash donation, which is another example of solidarity in difficult situations between Afghan and Turkish brothers.”

Early reports indicate that damages caused by the earthquake exceed $80 billion.

Tens of thousands of people died in last week’s deadly earthquake that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria. Afghanistan Embassy in Turkey has said that 116 Afghans have also lost their lives.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate donated 15 million Afghanis ($166,000) to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghanis ($50,000) to those in Turkey.