Afghan migrant suspected of terrorism arrested in US’s San Diego

UK’s Deputy Foreign Secretary, Hamish Falconer, says Britain stands firm in its commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially Afghan women and girls.

Falconer stated on X that he hosted a meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan with the participation of officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

"It was a pleasure to host the World Food Programme and the UN Population Fund in Afghanistan and discuss the lifesaving UK-funded assistance they are providing to the Afghan people. We stand firm in our commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially women and girls,” he said.

Earlier, Falconer said that defending the rights of Afghan women and girls is one of the UK's main priorities.

However, some experts have pointed out that there is often a gap between the words and actions of countries supporting women.

"I emphasize to different countries the need for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, but such emphases and speeches are useless unless they are implemented and made practically binding. Until then, they will have no impact on the daily lives of people, especially women in Afghanistan,” said Adila Zamani, a women's rights activist.

Reports indicate that the UK has contributed 304 million pounds to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since its establishment.

Meanwhile, some economic experts stated that continued humanitarian assistance from countries could be important in the short term.

Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, an economic expert, said: "The distribution or continuation of such aid helps prevent poverty in the country."

The protection of women's human rights remains an unresolved issue between the Islamic Emirate and the international community. As a result, despite more than three years of the IEA’s rule, countries are still unwilling to recognize the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

However, IEA has repeatedly stated that the rights of Afghan women are ensured within the framework of Islamic Sharia law.