Latest News
Afghan migrant suspected of terrorism arrested in US’s San Diego
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Thursday it had arrested an Afghan national in San Diego, California, who was suspected of terrorism and will deport him.
The Afghan man was arrested on Monday this week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on X.
The agency did not provide further information about the man.
The Trump administration has begun deporting illegal and criminal immigrants, and in less than a week, more than 5,500 such people have been arrested.
Commodity prices have increased in Afghanistan with currency depreciation: WFP
Commodity prices have increased in Afghanistan as the country’s currency depreciated against the US dollar during the past week, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Thursday.
WFP said in a report that during the past week, the Afghani declined by 7.6 percent against USD to AFN 79.6/USD, which directly impacted market prices.
It said that Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) conducted USD auctions to stabilize the currency, and the exchange rate returned to around 76 Afghanis per USD of Thursday.
Majority of staple food commodities, such as wheat flour, cooking oil, and rice, are imported into the country. Any changes in the exchange rate directly impact prices in local markets.
Prices collected during the fourth week of January show a slight increase in the price of major food commodities due to the depreciation of the Afghani over the past week, WFP said.
The national average prices of non-food commodities also experienced a slight increase compared to last week due to changes in exchange rate. Compared to last week, the price of DAP, Urea and Improved Seed increased by 2.8%, 3.6% and 0.9%, respectively.
The price of diesel increased by 2.8 percent to AFN 63.9 per litre. Charcoal and gas prices rose by 4.0% and 2.8% respectively.
UK stands firm on its commitment to Afghan women and girls: Hamish Falconer
UK’s Deputy Foreign Secretary, Hamish Falconer, says Britain stands firm in its commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially Afghan women and girls.
Falconer stated on X that he hosted a meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan with the participation of officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
"It was a pleasure to host the World Food Programme and the UN Population Fund in Afghanistan and discuss the lifesaving UK-funded assistance they are providing to the Afghan people. We stand firm in our commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially women and girls,” he said.
Earlier, Falconer said that defending the rights of Afghan women and girls is one of the UK's main priorities.
However, some experts have pointed out that there is often a gap between the words and actions of countries supporting women.
"I emphasize to different countries the need for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, but such emphases and speeches are useless unless they are implemented and made practically binding. Until then, they will have no impact on the daily lives of people, especially women in Afghanistan,” said Adila Zamani, a women's rights activist.
Reports indicate that the UK has contributed 304 million pounds to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since its establishment.
Meanwhile, some economic experts stated that continued humanitarian assistance from countries could be important in the short term.
Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, an economic expert, said: "The distribution or continuation of such aid helps prevent poverty in the country."
The protection of women's human rights remains an unresolved issue between the Islamic Emirate and the international community. As a result, despite more than three years of the IEA’s rule, countries are still unwilling to recognize the caretaker government of Afghanistan.
However, IEA has repeatedly stated that the rights of Afghan women are ensured within the framework of Islamic Sharia law.
Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that talks are necessary to resolve the problems between his country and neighboring Afghanistan.
He said that the fight against terrorist groups, drugs, resolving the issue of migrants, water rights, border security, trade growth and economic issues require Kabul and Tehran to pursue diplomacy and resolve issues through dialogue.
The diplomat said that during his visit to Kabul, IEA officials emphasized Afghanistan's commitment to ensuring Iran’s water rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty.
Araghchi also said that Kabul and Tehran have agreed to work on a joint plan for the dignified return of Afghan migrants from Iran.
Araghchi visited Kabul on Sunday and met with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, including the prime minister and acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.
