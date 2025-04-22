Afghan ministries and UN agencies meet to tackle refugee-related issues

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, in collaboration with the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) met Monday to discuss challenges relating to refugees and internally displaced Afghans.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, international organizations and other relevant ministries attended the meeting, while the Minister of Refugees and Repatriations Maulawi Abdul Kabir was also present.

Addressing the meeting he emphasized the critical need for assistance to both refugees and displaced families.

Kabir also highlighted the profound impact of decades of conflict in the country which resulted in millions of Afghans being either displaced or leaving the country.

He also condemned the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and said such actions and the treatment of these individuals has impacted relations between the two countries.

Kabir called on the international community to increase assistance by providing necessary resources for the refugees including the building of shelters for affected individuals.

Representatives from UNAMA and other UN agencies shared their insights with participants and noted their continued commitment to supporting refugee-related issues.

The deputy head of UNAMA, Indrika Ratwatte, said in turn that since 2023, over 800,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan.

He said, since then, the UN and other agencies have spent a combined $183 million on humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. He also said the UN was committed to continue assisting Afghans.

Representatives from various ministries, including Public Health, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Urban Development and Housing, Labor and Social Affairs Ministries and the Afghan Red Crescent, National Disaster Management and National Statistics and Information Authorities, also presented their collaborative plans to enhance service delivery for Afghan refugees.

Dealing with hundreds of thousands of return refugees from Pakistan has become a priority for both the Islamic Emirate government and foreign aid agencies.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been crossing back into Afghanistan since Pakistan ramped up its campaign on April 1 to deport them.

Many of these refugees have lived in Pakistan for decades – some for more than 40 years. Many have no where to go once in the country and have had to leave everything behind – including homes, businesses, livestock and possessions.