Sport
Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport
Afghan cricketers reacted strongly to Australia’s decision to scrap the three-match ODI series scheduled for March in the UAE on Thursday, with a number of players threatening to boycott the Big Bash League (BBL).
Australia said in a statement early Thursday they were calling off the series, citing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s decision to suspend school and university for women and girls.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described Australia’s decision as “pathetic” and said it was “unfair”.
Taking to Twitter after the announcement, a number of national players, who are currently playing for BBL teams in Australia, slammed the decision and unanimously called for politics to be kept out of sport.
Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan said: “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it.”
Rashid also issued a statement where he said he was considering his future in BBL.
“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”
Afghan ODI and Test captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said “fans and people of Afghanistan who have suffered immensely due to conflict… don’t want politics brought into sports”.
“Cricket is the most loved sport in the country and one of the main sources of happiness,” he said on Twitter, asking CA to reconsider its decision.
Pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq meanwhile said he would pull out of the Big Bash League where he plays for the Sydney Sixers.
“When a country is going through so much in place (of) being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them,” he tweeted.
Sport
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
Responding to Cricket Australia’s announcement that it has withdrawn from the ODI series against Afghanistan in March, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw” from the tournament.
In a statement issued Thursday on its website, the ACB said Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw was “unfair and unexpected.”
“Afghanistan Cricket Board is extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home three-match ODI series in March and will officially write to the International Cricket Council about the issue.
“Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport,” the statement read.
“By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.
“The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game,” read the statement.
According to the ACB, Cricket Australia’s decision has “caused a great deal of concern within the Afghan cricket community.” ACB added it is closely monitoring the situation and is considering taking action, including officially writing to ICC and rethinking the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL), if the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home series is not overturned.
“Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people. In addition, Cricket has also been an important tool for promoting education and social development in the country.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been working to promote cricket in schools and universities, and it has also been using the sport to promote healthy lifestyles and discourage young people from getting involved in drugs and crime. Cricket has been an important tool for promoting peace, unity, and development in Afghanistan, and it will continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for the people of the country in the years to come,” read the statement
Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia in March considered to be Afghanistan’s sixth series in the ICC Cricket World Cup’s Super League, which is set to be hosted by Afghanistan in the UAE.
On Wednesday night the CA issued a statement that the decision followed the Taliban’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and the ban on women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.
Sport
Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) has called off the ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March.
In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.
“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”
Sport
ILT20 players enjoy yacht ride at Dubai Marina
Some of the biggest cricketing superstars got a feel for Dubai from the deck of an exotic yacht this week, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Gulf state’s inaugural International League T20.
Two players from each of the six franchises had a meet and greet with the ILT20 trophy ahead of the month-long competition.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Ali Khan and Paul Stirling, Desert Vipers’ Tom Curran and Ruben Trumpelmann, Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, Gulf Giants’ Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Banton, MI Emirates’ Will Smeed and Imran Tahir, and Sharjah Warriors’ Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes visited the iconic spots in the city — Ain Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm and posed for pictures with the scenic Dubai skyline in the background.
The ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
The Dubai Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the season.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
How to watch.
For cricket fans in Afghanistan – Ariana Television has done it again, and will broadcast this tournament live in the country. CLICK here to view the full schedule
Pakistan, Iran FMs talk terrorism in phone calls with Muttaqi
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Secretary General of NRC calls on IEA to scrap female worker ban
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Kandahar4 days ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
-
Business4 days ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
-
COVID-194 days ago
China declares new COVID phase