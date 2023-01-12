Sport
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
Responding to Cricket Australia’s announcement that it has withdrawn from the ODI series against Afghanistan in March, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw” from the tournament.
In a statement issued Thursday on its website, the ACB said Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw was “unfair and unexpected.”
“Afghanistan Cricket Board is extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home three-match ODI series in March and will officially write to the International Cricket Council about the issue.
“Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport,” the statement read.
“By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.
“The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game,” read the statement.
According to the ACB, Cricket Australia’s decision has “caused a great deal of concern within the Afghan cricket community.” ACB added it is closely monitoring the situation and is considering taking action, including officially writing to ICC and rethinking the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL), if the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home series is not overturned.
“Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people. In addition, Cricket has also been an important tool for promoting education and social development in the country.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been working to promote cricket in schools and universities, and it has also been using the sport to promote healthy lifestyles and discourage young people from getting involved in drugs and crime. Cricket has been an important tool for promoting peace, unity, and development in Afghanistan, and it will continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for the people of the country in the years to come,” read the statement
Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia in March considered to be Afghanistan’s sixth series in the ICC Cricket World Cup’s Super League, which is set to be hosted by Afghanistan in the UAE.
On Wednesday night the CA issued a statement that the decision followed the Taliban’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and the ban on women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.
Sport
Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) has called off the ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March.
In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.
“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”
Sport
ILT20 players enjoy yacht ride at Dubai Marina
Some of the biggest cricketing superstars got a feel for Dubai from the deck of an exotic yacht this week, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Gulf state’s inaugural International League T20.
Two players from each of the six franchises had a meet and greet with the ILT20 trophy ahead of the month-long competition.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Ali Khan and Paul Stirling, Desert Vipers’ Tom Curran and Ruben Trumpelmann, Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, Gulf Giants’ Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Banton, MI Emirates’ Will Smeed and Imran Tahir, and Sharjah Warriors’ Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes visited the iconic spots in the city — Ain Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm and posed for pictures with the scenic Dubai skyline in the background.
The ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
The Dubai Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the season.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
How to watch.
For cricket fans in Afghanistan – Ariana Television has done it again, and will broadcast this tournament live in the country. CLICK here to view the full schedule
Sport
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) will get underway in the United Arab Emirates from January 13 and Ariana Television Network will once again bring another exhilarating cricket tournament into the homes of Afghans across the country.
After securing the exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan, Ariana Television will kick off the broadcast on Friday January 13 and broadcast matches live.
A total of 34 matches will be played in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and the tournament will run through to February 12.
The six teams taking part in the competition are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors.
The ILT20 has become the second highest paying franchise league behind the IPL and has attracted several big names from around the world – which will no doubt make the tournament that much more exciting.
In addition, teams are allowed to field as many as nine overseas players in their XI unlike other domestic competitions, which adds a new dimension to the competition.
The action will start with the clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Afghanistan meanwhile has 10 of its players showcasing their talents at this new cricket spectacle. They are: Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Faizalhuq Farooqi, Zahir Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Speaking to The National, in the UAE a few days ago, Nabi, who has been signed up by Sharjah Warriors, said he hopes that no matter what happens in the ILT20, his team puts up a fight every match.
“I would like my team to compete and not play a one-sided game. Whether win or lose, fans should get to enjoy the game.”
ILT20 squad 2023: Full team lists for all six franchises
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Zawar Farid, Zaman Khan. Coach: TBA.
Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Azam Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra. Coach: James Foster.
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Giyanani, Akif Raja, Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Bhatia. Coach: Phil Simmons.
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, CP Rizwan, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ansh Tandon, Sanchit Sharma, Ashwanth Valthapa. Coach: Andy Flower.
MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Basil Hameed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Figy. Coach: Shane Bond.
Sharjah Warriors: Moeen Ali (c), Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Mark Deyal, Bilal Khan, JJ Smit, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah. Coach: Paul Farbrace.
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
Prince Harry says he didn’t brag about killing 25 people in Afghanistan
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
Emergency Hospital takes in over 40 wounded in Kabul explosion
Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s engagement with world discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan seeking $16 billion to help rebuild after floods
-
Featured4 days ago
Iranian arrested in Germany, suspected of plotting chemical attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
-
Kandahar3 days ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
-
World3 days ago
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA facing criticism for implementing Sharia, says minister