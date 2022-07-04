Afghan Red Crescent takes delivery of aid from China

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2022)

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has received earthquake relief supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).

A handover ceremony was held on Sunday at the ARCS complex in Kabul and was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, president of the ARCS.

Wang said China has done its best to provide a large amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan adding that Beijing is willing to contribute to Afghanistan’s development.

Khalis said he hoped China would continue to provide support to Afghanistan in economic, scientific and medical fields.

China has pledged 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for quake victims in war-torn Afghanistan. The first batch of relief supplies arrived at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport on June 27.