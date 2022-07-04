Afghan students call on Muttaqi to help them return to India to complete their studies  

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2022)

Dozens of Afghan students met with the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday in Kabul and shared their concerns with him, the foreign ministry said.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman and Assistant Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said dozens of students attended the meeting and asked the acting foreign minister to help them return to India to resume studies that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech to the students, Muttaqi said they were an asset to the country and assured them that he would do his best to help them return to India to complete their studies.

“Mr. Muttaqi said that access to the problems of Afghan students is a priority and in this regard he will assign the relevant officials to share the demands of the students with the Indian Embassy and find solutions to the problems,” Ahmad tweeted.