Latest News
250 health care students graduate in Nimroz province
Almost 250 young men and women graduated from a private health care institute in Nimroz province after studying midwifery, nursing or pharmacy.
The graduates all received their diplomas on Monday, and according to officials from the institute, the students could possibly be employed by Nimroz public health department.
Officials said health care centers in the city and districts of Nimroz province need more staff.
“We had almost 250 graduates, most of whom are women, and we had graduates in seven departments, which included midwifery, nursing, pharmacy, dental and laboratory,” said Juma Khan Nisar, head of the health institute in Nimroz.
Graduates meanwhile pointed out that health care centers and clinics in the province are seriously short-staffed and have requested that employment opportunities are made available for them.
“Today, I am very happy that I received my diploma, and my request to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to provide a work environment for us,” said Fatima, a graduate.
The Directorate of Public Health of Nimroz said that in the current situation, educated youths could provide good services to the people.
Latest News
Afghan Red Crescent takes delivery of aid from China
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has received earthquake relief supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).
A handover ceremony was held on Sunday at the ARCS complex in Kabul and was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, president of the ARCS.
Wang said China has done its best to provide a large amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan adding that Beijing is willing to contribute to Afghanistan’s development.
Khalis said he hoped China would continue to provide support to Afghanistan in economic, scientific and medical fields.
China has pledged 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for quake victims in war-torn Afghanistan. The first batch of relief supplies arrived at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport on June 27.
Latest News
Afghan students call on Muttaqi to help them return to India to complete their studies
Dozens of Afghan students met with the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday in Kabul and shared their concerns with him, the foreign ministry said.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman and Assistant Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said dozens of students attended the meeting and asked the acting foreign minister to help them return to India to resume studies that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In his speech to the students, Muttaqi said they were an asset to the country and assured them that he would do his best to help them return to India to complete their studies.
“Mr. Muttaqi said that access to the problems of Afghan students is a priority and in this regard he will assign the relevant officials to share the demands of the students with the Indian Embassy and find solutions to the problems,” Ahmad tweeted.
Latest News
Two killed, 20 wounded in Herat shootings
Two people were killed and 20 others were wounded when gunmen opened fire at two vehicles carrying civilian employees of the 207 Al-Farooq Army Corps in Herat on Monday, sources said.
The vehicles were on their way to the army corps headquarters when the shootings happened in the fourth and fifth districts of the provincial capital, also Herat.
A source in the 2017 Al-Farooq Army Corps said that the 20 injured in the shootings included two children and 18 employees of the corps.
According to police, one attacker was killed and two others fled following the incident.
Defense ministry’s spokesman also confirmed the death of two army personnel.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
