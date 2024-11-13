Afghani strengthens considerably against Iran’s toman in past year

Afghanistan’s currency, the afghani (AFN), has strengthened considerably against Iran’s toman in the past year, Iranian media reported.

According to Iranian-based financial website gheymat360.com, the afghani has strengthened by 40%, recording the strongest growth rate among foreign currencies on the Iranian forex market.

Currently one afghani is sold for 992 tomans against 694 tomans this time last year.

This 40% growth in one year has been reported as a record breaking streak of the Afghan currency.

At the peak of conflict between Iran and Israel, the afghani surged to 1,146 tomans to the AFN, but it has since slid to 992.