HALO Trust reports sharp drop in number of mines cleared globally last year

Scotland-based HALO Trust on Monday called for global recommitment to the Landmine Ban Treaty following a 10 percent drop in the number of anti-personnel mines cleared in 2023 against the previous year.

In a report issued this week, the organization said over 65 square kilometers of land in 26 provinces of Afghanistan are contaminated with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

HALO Trust stated that Afghanistan was one of the top four countries most densely contaminated with IEDs.

According to the organization, 60 countries around the world struggle with landmines. HALO Trust operates in one third of these countries.

In Afghanistan, the organization works with over 2,200 demining employees.

The other three mostly densely contaminated countries are Cambodia, Iraq and Ukraine.

The sharp decrease in landmines cleared is testimony to the organization’s need for funding and for greater political commitment.

In addition, the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining think tank recently reported that global funding to clear landmines fell by 18 percent in the decade to 2022 - a drop of $1.18 billion.

James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust said: “This report is a wake-up call for the world at a time of escalating conflict. There can be no recovery from war or sanctuary for the displaced until explosive weapons are cleared and destroyed.

“Until this work is done, thousands of civilians continue to live in fear,” he said.

“HALO is working in all the countries with massive contamination, including Ukraine. But we also work in other countries whose contamination is barely known, let alone addressed,” he added.