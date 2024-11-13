Connect with us

HALO Trust reports sharp drop in number of mines cleared globally last year

15 hours ago

Scotland-based HALO Trust on Monday called for global recommitment to the Landmine Ban Treaty following a 10 percent drop in the number of anti-personnel mines cleared in 2023 against the previous year.

In a report issued this week, the organization said over 65 square kilometers of land in 26 provinces of Afghanistan are contaminated with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

HALO Trust stated that Afghanistan was one of the top four countries most densely contaminated with IEDs.

According to the organization, 60 countries around the world struggle with landmines. HALO Trust operates in one third of these countries.

In Afghanistan, the organization works with over 2,200 demining employees.

The other three mostly densely contaminated countries are Cambodia, Iraq and Ukraine.

The sharp decrease in landmines cleared is testimony to the organization’s need for funding and for greater political commitment.

In addition, the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining think tank recently reported that global funding to clear landmines fell by 18 percent in the decade to 2022 - a drop of $1.18 billion.

James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust said: “This report is a wake-up call for the world at a time of escalating conflict. There can be no recovery from war or sanctuary for the displaced until explosive weapons are cleared and destroyed.

“Until this work is done, thousands of civilians continue to live in fear,” he said.

“HALO is working in all the countries with massive contamination, including Ukraine. But we also work in other countries whose contamination is barely known, let alone addressed,” he added.

IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid

11 hours ago

November 13, 2024

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate is committed to freedom of media and their activities within the framework of Islamic principles.

In his meeting with officials from several media outlets and supporting organizations, Mujahid stressed the need for increased cooperation between government institutions and the media.

He said that the IEA is working to create a better environment for media activities in the country.

The Government Media and Information Center reported that media officials shared some existing issues regarding access to information with the spokesperson of the IEA and requested solutions to these challenges.

IEA prioritizing poverty reduction and job opportunities, says deputy PM

13 hours ago

November 13, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate prioritizes poverty reduction and job opportunities.

Addressing the National Conference on Microfinance Opportunities and Challenge”, Baradar stated that beneficiaries of microfinance initiatives include needy Afghans, traders, and small business owners, and that working with these groups is a shared goal of the IEA and the international community.

Participants at the conference included members of the cabinet, representatives from the UN, the EU, the World Bank country director to Afghanistan, ambassadors to Kabul, officials from international and domestic organizations, and a number of investors and businesspeople.

IEA cuts mobile phone and internet rates

13 hours ago

November 13, 2024

The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology said on Wednesday that the costs of data, phone calls and internet packages will be cut by between 14 and 36 percent by all service providers.

Najibullah Haqqani, the acting minister, said at a press conference that a one-minute phone call between the same network will cost 1.30 afghanis, and between different networks it will cost 1.40 afghanis per minute, down from 1.85.

One GB of data, valid for a month, will be set at 95 afghanis, down from 110 afghanis. This is a 14% drop in price, he said.

He also said text messages between subscribers on the same network will cost 1.30 afghanis per message.

Haqqani also stated that 800 new mobile phone sites, including towers, have been established in remote areas and 1,000 inactive sites have been reactivated.

In addition, Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said of the 26 million SIM cards in use, 14 million have been registered under the new administration.

