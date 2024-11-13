Biden says he didn’t want to leave responsibility of leaving Afghanistan to another president

US President Joe Biden says he was determined not to pass the responsibility of ending America’s longest war to yet another administration.

During a speech about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Biden said: “Four presidents faced the decision after we got [Osama] bin Laden whether to end our longest war in history in Afghanistan. I was determined not to leave it to a fifth.”

“For ten years I have carried a time-division that always says on the back, since 2000, we have lost 2,465 soldiers in Afghanistan, and 20,769 American soldiers have been wounded there,” he added.

The Islamic Emirate, however, said that the US failed in Afghanistan and was forced to leave the country.

US and NATO soldiers fought in Afghanistan for 20 years, but when they left this country, the government supported by them also fell, and the last soldier of the US forces left Afghanistan on August 31, 2021.