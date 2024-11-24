Afghanistan beat UAE by 8 wickets in U19 tri-nation series

Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 by eight wickets in the sixth match of the tri-nation series in Dubai on Sunday.

Asked to field first by UAE U19 who won the toss, Afghans bowled out the hosts for 88 runs in the 36.3 overs.

Afghanistan U19 chased down the target in the 21.2 overs.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil claimed three wickets. Abdul Aziz Khatir Stanikzai and Rohaullah Arab picked up three wickets each.

Afghanistan U19 will play final against Pakistan U19 on Tuesday.