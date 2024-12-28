Latest News
Afghanistan carries out retaliatory attack against Pakistan
The Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday it has attacked "centers and hideouts of evil elements and their supporters" across the Durand Line.
"Several points across the hypothetical line including centers and hideouts of evil elements and their supporters from where attacks were organized in Afghanistan were attacked in revenge from the southeast of the country," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, sources said that retaliatory attacks across the Durand Line began last night from Alisher district of Khost province and Dand Patan district of Paktia province and continued until morning.
According to sources, light and heavy weapons were used in the clashes.
Earlier, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Paktika's Barmal district on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people.
The Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan had warned that the attacks would not go unanswered.
Latest News
Syria is ‘more strategically important’ to US than Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US envoy for Afghanistan peace, said that he had urged senior officials in the Joe Biden administration to take a more active approach toward Syria.
According to a report by the New York Times published on Friday, Khalilzad said the Biden administration made a mistake by refraining from having more direct contact with the Islamic Emirate after it came to power in 2021.
He said the recent meeting of the US delegation with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian ruler, in Damascus was a positive step.
“Not that prematurely engaging doesn’t have risks,” Khalilzad said. “But I think there is an element of timing, of shaping things.” He added that Syria is “more strategically important” to the United States than Afghanistan, making the task more urgent.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad on Friday reiterated that the Doha Agreement states that a new government in Afghanistan would be determined by negotiations and dialogue between the IEA and other Afghan sides.
"The Doha Agreement did not define the nature of Afghan political systam, but it clearly stated that a new government would be determined by negotiations and dialogue between the Taliban and other Afghan sides," Khalilzad said on X. "The challenge for Afghans, Taliban and others, is how to deliver on this commitment, given current realities."
Latest News
Pakistan’s forced repatriation of Afghan refugees has fueled hatred: Imran Khan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, which was intended to reduce terrorism, has actually created hatred that is detrimental to regional peace.
Speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail, Khan criticized Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghanistan and said that this is the second time Pakistan is bombing Afghanistan.
He also criticized that Bilawal Bhutto did not visit Afghanistan even once when he was the Pakistani foreign minister, while this should have been a priority.
Imran Khan recalled that he had told the then Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa not to replace the head of the intelligence agency, General Faiz Hamid, because the situation in Afghanistan would be very different after the withdrawal of American forces, but he did not accept this only to extend his term, which led to an increase in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
Latest News
IEA and Syrian FMs hold phone talks, express hope for bilateral ties
The Islamic Emirate's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the ministry said in a statement.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the Ministry's deputy spokesman, stated that during the conversation, Muttaqi congratulated the Syrian government on their success, praised their stance on general amnesty and good governance, and expressed hope for the establishment of regular diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Syria.
Takal added that the Syrian Foreign Minister also expressed hope for the expansion of bilateral ties and for delegations from both sides to meet and engage in discussions.
Four injured in Kabul blast
Afghanistan carries out retaliatory attack against Pakistan
Syria is ‘more strategically important’ to US than Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan’s forced repatriation of Afghan refugees has fueled hatred: Imran Khan
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Tahawol: Syria’s harsh criticism of Iran’s leader’s remarks discussed
Saar: Afghan officials’ insistence on revenge against Pakistan discussed
Saar: Enhancing relations between Kabul and Central Asia
Tahawol: Reopening of Saudi Arabia embassy in Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA seeking to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 50 Afghan inmates freed from Pakistani prisons
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military
-
World4 days ago
Israeli defense minister claims responsibility for first time for Hamas leader Haniyeh’s assassination
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan, UNDP launch new community resilience programme in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mines ministry signs cement production contract in Logar with private company
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani special envoy holds talks with IEA acting interior minister