IEA condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital, calls global silence on Palestine concerning

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, calling it a deliberate act of destruction.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry condemned the bombing of the hospital, the burning of its facilities, the disruption of essential medical services, the forced expulsion of patients, and the disrespect shown toward medical staff.

The statement also expressed deep concern over the silence of powerful nations around the world, describing it as "deeply concerning" in light of the ongoing atrocities.

"The Israeli regime is systematically and intentionally targeting the few remaining health facilities in Gaza, which continue to provide critical medical services to the besieged population," the statement noted.

The IEA further emphasized that Israel’s actions, which are part of a broader pattern of violence, constitute a flagrant violation of international law and ethical standards, with the regime continuing its genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

"While the occupying regime persists in its ongoing genocide, blatantly violating all laws of war and ethical norms, the failure of influential countries to act is an alarming and unacceptable stance," the Ministry’s statement concluded.

The IEA reiterated its call for immediate and decisive action from the global community and regional powers, urging them to take practical steps to halt these atrocities and work toward a permanent, just, and acceptable solution for the Palestinian people.