IEA condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital, calls global silence on Palestine concerning
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, calling it a deliberate act of destruction.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry condemned the bombing of the hospital, the burning of its facilities, the disruption of essential medical services, the forced expulsion of patients, and the disrespect shown toward medical staff.
The statement also expressed deep concern over the silence of powerful nations around the world, describing it as "deeply concerning" in light of the ongoing atrocities.
"The Israeli regime is systematically and intentionally targeting the few remaining health facilities in Gaza, which continue to provide critical medical services to the besieged population," the statement noted.
The IEA further emphasized that Israel’s actions, which are part of a broader pattern of violence, constitute a flagrant violation of international law and ethical standards, with the regime continuing its genocidal campaign against Palestinians.
"While the occupying regime persists in its ongoing genocide, blatantly violating all laws of war and ethical norms, the failure of influential countries to act is an alarming and unacceptable stance," the Ministry’s statement concluded.
The IEA reiterated its call for immediate and decisive action from the global community and regional powers, urging them to take practical steps to halt these atrocities and work toward a permanent, just, and acceptable solution for the Palestinian people.
Afghanistan as independent country has the right to self-defense: Arg
The Presidential Palace (Arg) issued a statement on Saturday highlighting the Islamic Emirate’s firm stance on Afghanistan’s right to self-defense.
The Political Commission, led by the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, emphasized that, as an independent nation, Afghanistan is responsible for safeguarding its people, territory, and sovereignty.
The statement further underlined the IEA's commitment to regional stability and peace, stressing that actions that escalate tensions or threaten stability must be actively prevented.
In addition, the meeting covered a range of topics, including Afghanistan’s relations with neighboring countries, efforts to expand diplomatic and economic cooperation with select nations, and recent developments both within Afghanistan and in the broader region. Decisive resolutions were adopted in accordance with the outlined priorities.
Afghanistan carries out retaliatory attack against Pakistan
The Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday it has attacked "centers and hideouts of evil elements and their supporters" across the Durand Line.
"Several points across the hypothetical line including centers and hideouts of evil elements and their supporters from where attacks were organized in Afghanistan were attacked in revenge from the southeast of the country," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, sources said that retaliatory attacks across the Durand Line began last night from Alisher district of Khost province and Dand Patan district of Paktia province and continued until morning.
According to sources, light and heavy weapons were used in the clashes.
Earlier, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Paktika's Barmal district on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people.
The Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan had warned that the attacks would not go unanswered.
Syria is ‘more strategically important’ to US than Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US envoy for Afghanistan peace, said that he had urged senior officials in the Joe Biden administration to take a more active approach toward Syria.
According to a report by the New York Times published on Friday, Khalilzad said the Biden administration made a mistake by refraining from having more direct contact with the Islamic Emirate after it came to power in 2021.
He said the recent meeting of the US delegation with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian ruler, in Damascus was a positive step.
“Not that prematurely engaging doesn’t have risks,” Khalilzad said. “But I think there is an element of timing, of shaping things.” He added that Syria is “more strategically important” to the United States than Afghanistan, making the task more urgent.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad on Friday reiterated that the Doha Agreement states that a new government in Afghanistan would be determined by negotiations and dialogue between the IEA and other Afghan sides.
"The Doha Agreement did not define the nature of Afghan political systam, but it clearly stated that a new government would be determined by negotiations and dialogue between the Taliban and other Afghan sides," Khalilzad said on X. "The challenge for Afghans, Taliban and others, is how to deliver on this commitment, given current realities."
