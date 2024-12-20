Afghanistan gradually standing on its feet: IEA spokesman

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says they are working to strengthen Afghanistan's economy through the implementation of major projects, and the country is gradually becoming self-sufficient.

Mujahid stated that the start of projects like TAPI, Trans-Afghan, and CASA-1000 will create many good job opportunities.

“In general, other projects that have been planned are also being implemented. The CASA-1000 project will begin soon, and the Qosh Tepa project and other projects are already in progress,” said Mujahid.

"Gradually, Afghanistan is standing on its feet, and good job opportunities will be available for Afghans, which will have a positive impact on Afghanistan's economy,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, some members of the private sector have stated that economic development will be difficult unless the country solves its electricity production problem.

They believe that if the government expands electricity production, investments in various sectors will increase, and the unemployment rate will decrease.

Sakhi Ahmad Payman, the first deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, stated, "Distribution of land and energy for industrialists is one of our work priorities. It will be very beneficial and effective for sustainable employment and advancing Afghanistan's industry."

On the other hand, experts believe that Afghanistan has good potential in electricity production, and if the IEA can attract more investments in this area, the electricity shortage problem will be permanently solved, leading to significant growth in all sectors of the country's economy.