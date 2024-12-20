Latest News
Afghanistan gradually standing on its feet: IEA spokesman
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says they are working to strengthen Afghanistan's economy through the implementation of major projects, and the country is gradually becoming self-sufficient.
Mujahid stated that the start of projects like TAPI, Trans-Afghan, and CASA-1000 will create many good job opportunities.
“In general, other projects that have been planned are also being implemented. The CASA-1000 project will begin soon, and the Qosh Tepa project and other projects are already in progress,” said Mujahid.
"Gradually, Afghanistan is standing on its feet, and good job opportunities will be available for Afghans, which will have a positive impact on Afghanistan's economy,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, some members of the private sector have stated that economic development will be difficult unless the country solves its electricity production problem.
They believe that if the government expands electricity production, investments in various sectors will increase, and the unemployment rate will decrease.
Sakhi Ahmad Payman, the first deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, stated, "Distribution of land and energy for industrialists is one of our work priorities. It will be very beneficial and effective for sustainable employment and advancing Afghanistan's industry."
On the other hand, experts believe that Afghanistan has good potential in electricity production, and if the IEA can attract more investments in this area, the electricity shortage problem will be permanently solved, leading to significant growth in all sectors of the country's economy.
Latest News
Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024: RSF
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has closed 12 media outlets – both public and private – in seven provinces this year, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said.
Eleven television stations and one radio station have been forced to completely cease their activities, while three radio stations were closed temporarily before they were allowed to resume operations on the condition that they agreed to stop broadcasting music, RSF said in a statement.
"The ideological hardening of the Taliban (IEA) in recent months has accelerated repression and increased threats against media outlets in Afghanistan. The proliferation of bans on images of living beings in certain provinces, in particular, has led to a series of closures of television stations,” said Célia Mercier, head of RSF's South Asia Desk.
She called for the unconditional reopening of all silenced media outlets, so they can continue their mission of informing the people in complete freedom.
The Islamic Emirate says it has shut media outlets serving banned political parties, and some outlets have stopped operating due to economic problems.
Earlier, Political Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai also said that the Islamic Emirate should allow media to operate freely.
Latest News
Afghanistan needs both male and female doctors: army chief
Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that studying medicine is necessary as people need both male and female doctors.
Fitrat said this in a conference at the Armed Forces Academy of Medical Sciences in Kabul.
The statement comes amid reports that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has decided to close medical institutes to girls across the country.
Latest News
Two transportation companies suspended following deadly accidents
The Ministry of Transport and Aviation announced on Thursday that it suspended two transportation companies following deadly traffic accidents on Kabul-Kandahar highway.
Recently, two traffic accidents on the highway in Ghazni province left more than 50 people dead and scores injured.
The Ministry of Transport and Aviation said in a statement that the companies involved have been suspended and a joint technical team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate.
Afghanistan gradually standing on its feet: IEA spokesman
Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024: RSF
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
Afghanistan needs both male and female doctors: army chief
Two transportation companies suspended following deadly accidents
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol: Comparison between Syria and Afghanistan
Saar: Impact of war in Ukraine on region and beyond
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: International Migrants Day marked
Tahawol: Latest developments in Syria reviewed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN to broadcast exciting 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan returns to Afghanistan test squad for Zimbabwe series
-
Sport4 days ago
Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans maintain unbeaten streak with 4th win
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamabad now wants talks with Kabul, says KP chief minister
-
World4 days ago
Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages and Syria, Israeli PM says
-
International Sports4 days ago
Winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 to be revealed Dec. 17
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s harsh winter intensifies struggles for vulnerable families: WFP
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU allocates 19.8 million euros to promote economic growth in Afghanistan