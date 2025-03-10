Afghanistan, Pakistan forces at Torkham border agree to two-day ceasefire

(Last Updated On: )

Border forces on both sides of Torkham crossing on Sunday agreed to a two-day ceasefire after weeks of hostilities.

The Torkham border crossing was closed last month by Pakistan after a dispute over the construction of a new checkpoint. However the border will remain closed until the next round of talks, Pakistan media reported.

Intense exchanges of gunfire have taken place over the past two weeks, which led to the death of at least one person.

Hundreds of people have also been stranded at the border and traders have incurred millions in losses as trucks have been unable to cross into either country.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, a senior Pakistani official said the agreement was reached at a tribal assembly at the Torkham border. Tribal leaders from both countries attended the jirga.

Afghanistan was represented by a 35-member delegation of tribal elders.

Anadolu reported that the two sides also agreed to stop “all kinds of” construction on both sides of the border until the next round of talks. Talks are slated for Wednesday.

The official told Anadolu that the border is likely to be reopened after the second round of talks.

Torkham is one of 18 crossings between the two countries and is one of the busiest.

About 10,000 people, mainly Afghans, use the crossing daily to seek medical treatment and earn a livelihood in Pakistan’s border areas.