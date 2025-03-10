Pulling plug on Ukraine would ‘be worse than Afghanistan’, US senator says

(Last Updated On: )

A senior US senator warned on Sunday that Ukraine could face disastrous consequences if the United States doesn’t resume military aid and intelligence sharing.

Lindsey Graham, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, said in an interview with Fox News that the Ukraine needs to get intelligence and weapons for as long as there is fighting.

“If we pull the plug on Ukraine, it would be worse than Afghanistan,” he said.

“In terms of Russia, I’ll be introducing sanctions on their banking sector and their energy sector next week, urging them to get to the table.”

“If they don’t engage in ceasefire and peace talks with the administration, we should sanction the hell out of them,” he added.

Graham’s comments came just days after the Trump administration halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday confirmed that the US has paused military aid to the former Soviet republic.