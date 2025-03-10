Latest News
Pulling plug on Ukraine would ‘be worse than Afghanistan’, US senator says
Graham’s comments came just days after the Trump administration halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
A senior US senator warned on Sunday that Ukraine could face disastrous consequences if the United States doesn’t resume military aid and intelligence sharing.
Lindsey Graham, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, said in an interview with Fox News that the Ukraine needs to get intelligence and weapons for as long as there is fighting.
“If we pull the plug on Ukraine, it would be worse than Afghanistan,” he said.
“In terms of Russia, I’ll be introducing sanctions on their banking sector and their energy sector next week, urging them to get to the table.”
“If they don’t engage in ceasefire and peace talks with the administration, we should sanction the hell out of them,” he added.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday confirmed that the US has paused military aid to the former Soviet republic.
Turkish envoy meets with OIC for talks on Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Cihad Erginay, the director general of South Asia of Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs , on Sunday for talks on various issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, both sides shared viewpoints on political, economic and humanitarian aspects of Afghanistan and discussed possible avenues of cooperation.
They explored ideas and approaches to address the key concerns in the light of relevant OIC resolutions.
The meeting underscored the importance of sustained engagement to support the Afghan people and pursue constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues.
Bakheet acknowledged and appreciated the positive role and contributions of the Republic of Türkiye towards advancing the objectives set forth in the OIC resolutions.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue exchange of notes to advance shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, Pakistan forces at Torkham border agree to two-day ceasefire
Hundreds of people have also been stranded at the border and traders have incurred millions of dollars in losses as trucks have been unable to cross into either country
Border forces on both sides of Torkham crossing on Sunday agreed to a two-day ceasefire after weeks of hostilities.
The Torkham border crossing was closed last month by Pakistan after a dispute over the construction of a new checkpoint. However the border will remain closed until the next round of talks, Pakistan media reported.
Intense exchanges of gunfire have taken place over the past two weeks, which led to the death of at least one person.
Hundreds of people have also been stranded at the border and traders have incurred millions in losses as trucks have been unable to cross into either country.
Speaking to Anadolu news agency, a senior Pakistani official said the agreement was reached at a tribal assembly at the Torkham border. Tribal leaders from both countries attended the jirga.
Afghanistan was represented by a 35-member delegation of tribal elders.
Anadolu reported that the two sides also agreed to stop “all kinds of” construction on both sides of the border until the next round of talks. Talks are slated for Wednesday.
The official told Anadolu that the border is likely to be reopened after the second round of talks.
Torkham is one of 18 crossings between the two countries and is one of the busiest.
About 10,000 people, mainly Afghans, use the crossing daily to seek medical treatment and earn a livelihood in Pakistan’s border areas.
Iran’s interior ministry outlines new rules for Afghan nationals living in Iran
Many Afghans rely on temporary documentation or lack legal status, facing challenges in accessing services and facing the risk of deportation.
Iran’s Director-General of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Interior, Nader Yarahmad, has outlined new regulations for foreign nationals to continue living in Iran – including Afghans.
According to Iranian media, Yarahmad explained that foreign nationals have been broken up into groups. The first group includes individuals where one spouse holds a temporary passport while the other has a census registration document.
The second category consists of families where one spouse has a temporary passport while the partner and children possess census registration documents.
He said the third group comprises individuals with expired passports and visas. These individuals must pay a fine to law enforcement authorities and obtain a short-term exit visa before reapplying for legal re-entry into Iran.
Yarahmad said: “The fourth category includes those who have a valid job identification card or work permit. These individuals must secure legal residency within a designated period to continue working in Iran.”
The official added that the fifth group consists of former government officials, military personnel, or civil servants from the previous Afghan administration.
He said: “The sixth category includes Afghan nationals holding census registration documents. They must leave Iran, obtain a valid passport, and return legally to regulate their stay.”
He also stressed that from April 2025, unauthorized foreign nationals will no longer be eligible for healthcare, real estate transactions, or other essential services in Iran.
Iran hosts a significant number of Afghan refugees, with estimates suggesting around 3.8 million refugees and individuals in refugee-like situations, including both registered and undocumented Afghans.
Many Afghans rely on temporary documentation or lack legal status, facing challenges in accessing services and facing the risk of deportation.
