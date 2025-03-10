Turkish envoy meets with OIC for talks on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Cihad Erginay, the director general of South Asia of Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs , on Sunday for talks on various issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, both sides shared viewpoints on political, economic and humanitarian aspects of Afghanistan and discussed possible avenues of cooperation.

They explored ideas and approaches to address the key concerns in the light of relevant OIC resolutions.

The meeting underscored the importance of sustained engagement to support the Afghan people and pursue constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues.

Bakheet acknowledged and appreciated the positive role and contributions of the Republic of Türkiye towards advancing the objectives set forth in the OIC resolutions.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue exchange of notes to advance shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.