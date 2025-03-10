Citizens concerned about increase in food prices across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

A number of citizens are concerned about the increase in food prices in Afghanistan and have said that despite the decrease in the value of the US dollar against the Afghan currency, the price of raw materials has not come down.

They want the relevant institutions to seriously monitor the markets.

“When the dollar goes up, traders will raise commodity prices to the sky. When the dollar goes down, prices remainy the same. They do not lower the prices. I wish that when the dollar goes down, commodity prices will also go down because people are poor. Cruelty won’t help,” Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Takhar, said.

Noor Ahmad Shah, a resident of Kunduz, said: “Dollar rate has come down, but the traders are unfair. The government does not pay attention either.”

Some shopkeepers say that if the prices are determined by the wholesalers, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should pay attention to this and prevent hoarding.

Amanullah, a shopkeeper in Kabul, said: “I expect the government to monitor prices. Traders should be told to sell according to market prices. Traders are responsible for high prices. Shopkeepers and retailers are not involved. We only take 10 or 20 afghanis profit and sell.”

Kabul Municipality says that it has set a price list for sellers and does not allow anyone to sell at high prices.

Nematullah Barakzai, the press adviser of Kabul Municipality, says: “Kabul Municipality is working seriously to control prices according to its rules. Prices are good as dollar rate has stabilized. Hotline 155 is at the service of all citizens. If someone sells at high prices, the responsible teams will take care of it urgently. We expect traders to help citizens in the holy month of Ramadan.”

Every year, during the holy month of Ramadan, commodity prices rise leaving many people unable to pay for their basic needs.