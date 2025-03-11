Latest News
Afghanistan’s foreign minister meets with Omani counterpart for talks
Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, in Muscat.
During the meeting, both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening bilateral political, economic, & social relations, reaffirming their commitment to opening a new chapter in Afghanistan-Oman relations.
Highlighting the achievements of the Afghan government, including the end of decades of conflict, the establishment of balanced global and regional relations, and ensuring overall security, Muttaqi underscored these developments as key opportunities for foreign investment, particularly for Omani investors and businesses.
Expressing gratitude to the Omani government for facilitating the operations of the Afghan Embassy in Muscat, Muttaqi also outlined key priorities, including the issuance of work visas for Afghan nationals in Oman, facilitating Afghan exports to the Omani market, and launching direct flights between the two countries.
Al Busaidi in turn reiterated Oman’s long-standing support for Afghanistan’s stability and development and affirmed Oman’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in political, economic, and trade sectors.
Furthermore, the Omani Foreign Minister expressed hope regarding continued exchanges between the foreign ministries of both countries, stressing the importance of sustained dialogue and practical cooperation to explore new avenues for partnership & cooperation.
UNAMA chief briefs Security Council on Afghanistan situation
Roza Otunbayeva said challenges remain and that it is the responsibility of the IEA to indicate whether they want Afghanistan to be reintegrated into the international system and, if so, whether they are willing to take the necessary steps
In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, said UNAMA’s focus for the past few months has been to establish a political pathway to enable Afghanistan to be fully reintegrated in the international system.
However, she said “challenges remain” adding that “it is the responsibility of the de facto authorities to indicate whether they want Afghanistan to be reintegrated into the international system and, if so, whether they are willing to take the necessary steps.
“The de facto authorities have so far treated the Afghan state’s international obligations selectively, rejecting some on the basis they allegedly impinge on the country’s sovereignty or violate their traditions.
“But to be very clear, these international obligations affect not only the possibility of progress along the political pathway but, most crucially, the wellbeing of Afghanistan’s entire population, whose voices must be included in the political pathway,” she said.
Otunbayeva said while Afghans in the country have welcomed the absence of conflict under Islamic Emirate rule, more and more are expressing concerns about Afghanistan’s further isolation from the rest of the world. “Afghans increasingly resent the intrusions on their private lives by the de facto authorities,” she said.
She stated that Afghans continue to face a severe humanitarian crisis defined by decades of conflict, entrenched poverty, climate-induced shocks, large population growth and increasing protection risks, especially for women and girls.
In 2025, more than 50 percent of the population — some 23 million people — require humanitarian assistance. But this assistance is rapidly decreasing.
“The defunding of assistance is already having and will continue to have a significant impact on the Afghan people. In the past month, more than 200 health facilities have closed, impacting some 1.8 million people, essential malnutrition services for children have been limited and implementing partners have significantly reduced their footprint and coordination capacity,” she stated.
Otunbayeva added that despite the challenges Afghan women face, they have continued to meaningfully and comprehensively participate in the humanitarian response. Humanitarian partners remain committed to upholding the principle of women’s participation.
She also noted that while there have been some instances of interference in aid delivery, the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul and in the provinces “have generally cooperated with the UN and partners to enable provision of assistance and resolve cases of interference”.
Otunbayeva touched on the state of the economy and said while it grew around 2.7 percent in 2024, the current growth cannot compensate for the drop in foreign aid and the growing population.
“In the longer term, the de facto authorities’ positive vision of economic self-sufficiency cannot reach its full potential unless ongoing obstacles to its reintegration into the international system are resolved.”
She went on to highlight a number of challenges including those relating to human rights, women’s rights, and girls’ education adding that UNAMA has also been closely observing the Islamic Emirate’s enforcement of its Law on the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue and its negative economic effects and impacts on Afghans’ human rights and private lives.
“The law demonstrates the de facto authorities’ prioritization of ideology over international obligations. It remains a major impediment to implementing the political pathway needed to reintegrate Afghanistan into the international community,” she said.
Otunbayeva went on to state that the “space for engagement is narrowing. There is a growing frustration on the part of some key international stakeholders that political engagement is not working.”
She questioned how the UN could move forward but said the mechanisms to address the issues that prevent Afghanistan’s reintegration with the international community are in place today.
However, “the most helpful development would be a clear signal from the de facto authorities they are committed to the reintegration of Afghanistan with the international community with all that it implies,”she said.
Washington’s envoy to the UN, Dorothy Shea, also addressed the security council and said: “The security threat emanating from Afghanistan is a continuing driver of regional instability.”
She said the US is calling on the IEA to abide by their counterterrorism commitments.
“The United States is skeptical of the Taliban’s (IEA) willingness to engage in good faith in the Doha Process. We cannot build confidence with a group that unjustly detains Americans, has a long history of harboring terrorist groups on its soil, and ignores the basic rights and needs of its own people.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate says it has always tried to interact with the world, but some countries create obstacles. Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, says that UN decisions should not be influenced by big countries.
Citizens concerned about increase in food prices across Afghanistan
A number of citizens are concerned about the increase in food prices in Afghanistan and have said that despite the decrease in the value of the US dollar against the Afghan currency, the price of raw materials has not come down.
They want the relevant institutions to seriously monitor the markets.
“When the dollar goes up, traders will raise commodity prices to the sky. When the dollar goes down, prices remainy the same. They do not lower the prices. I wish that when the dollar goes down, commodity prices will also go down because people are poor. Cruelty won’t help,” Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Takhar, said.
Noor Ahmad Shah, a resident of Kunduz, said: “Dollar rate has come down, but the traders are unfair. The government does not pay attention either.”
Some shopkeepers say that if the prices are determined by the wholesalers, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should pay attention to this and prevent hoarding.
Amanullah, a shopkeeper in Kabul, said: “I expect the government to monitor prices. Traders should be told to sell according to market prices. Traders are responsible for high prices. Shopkeepers and retailers are not involved. We only take 10 or 20 afghanis profit and sell.”
Kabul Municipality says that it has set a price list for sellers and does not allow anyone to sell at high prices.
Nematullah Barakzai, the press adviser of Kabul Municipality, says: “Kabul Municipality is working seriously to control prices according to its rules. Prices are good as dollar rate has stabilized. Hotline 155 is at the service of all citizens. If someone sells at high prices, the responsible teams will take care of it urgently. We expect traders to help citizens in the holy month of Ramadan.”
Every year, during the holy month of Ramadan, commodity prices rise leaving many people unable to pay for their basic needs.
Turkish envoy meets with OIC for talks on Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Cihad Erginay, the director general of South Asia of Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs , on Sunday for talks on various issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, both sides shared viewpoints on political, economic and humanitarian aspects of Afghanistan and discussed possible avenues of cooperation.
They explored ideas and approaches to address the key concerns in the light of relevant OIC resolutions.
The meeting underscored the importance of sustained engagement to support the Afghan people and pursue constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues.
Bakheet acknowledged and appreciated the positive role and contributions of the Republic of Türkiye towards advancing the objectives set forth in the OIC resolutions.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue exchange of notes to advance shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.
