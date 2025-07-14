Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024

Bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan rose by 25 percent in the fiscal year 2024–25, reaching $1.998 billion, up from $1.603 billion the previous year, a Pakistani official told local media.

The growth was largely driven by a 31 percent increase in Pakistani exports, which rose to $1.391 billion, while imports from Afghanistan grew by 13 percent, reaching $607 million, The Nation reported.

Among Pakistan’s top-performing exports was sugar, which saw a staggering 4,333 percent increase, climbing from $5.93 million in FY2023–24 to $262.77 million.

Other key exports included construction materials, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

However, some products—including rice, eggs, salts, electrical equipment, and footwear—recorded year-on-year declines of between 17 and 99 percent.

On a monthly basis, June 2025 marked a strong finish, with exports rising 90 percent year-on-year to $142 million, up from $75 million in June 2024. Imports, however, fell by 29 percent year-on-year and by 54 percent compared to May 2025.

Overall, June 2025 bilateral trade stood at $158 million, reflecting a 62 percent year-on-year increase and a 9 percent rise month-on-month, suggesting momentum in trade ties despite fluctuations in certain import categories.

Analysts attribute the surge to improved regional connectivity, enhanced trade facilitation, and greater demand for Pakistani goods in Afghan markets.