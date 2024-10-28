Latest News
Afghanistan, Qatar sign air services MoU
The Ministry of Transport of Qatar said in a statement that the MoU will increase air traffic rights between the two countries.
Afghanistan and Qatar signed an air services Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.
“The MoU comes in the context of connecting the State of Qatar with more air services agreements, allowing for its national carrier to expand its network of destinations around the world,” the statement said.
The MoU was signed by Abdul Salam Haidari, Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation of Afghanistan, and Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.
In a post on X, Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority said: “A bilateral meeting was held this morning (Monday) between the civil aviation authorities of both Qatar and Afghanistan.”
“The talks focused on ways to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport between the two countries and addressed various topics of mutual interest in the field of civil aviation,” the post read.
This development comes amid an increase in overflights over Afghanistan in the past two months.
Data shows that airlines have been diverting flights over Afghanistan in order to avoid Iranian airspace and the growing conflict in the Middle East.
FlightRadar24 showed 132 over-flights of Afghanistan on 29 September. On 2 October, the day after Iran attacked Israel, the number of Afghan over-flights rose to 176.
On 6 October, the daily number had steadily risen to 222.
FlightRadar24, on Monday evening, at 7.40pm Kabul time, showed a Lufthansa flight and two Singapore Airlines flights using Afghanistan’s airspace.
The data did not show a breakdown of which airlines were using Afghan airspace but British Airways flights have in recent days been recorded on FlightRadar24 as flying over Afghanistan.
Many airlines had started routing through Iran and the Middle East after Russian and Ukrainian skies were closed to most Western carriers when the Ukraine war began in 2022.
However, air traffic control for carriers flying over Afghanistan has not been available since the US forces withdrew from the country in 2021. Instead, airlines have to rely on guidelines from regulators.
A private Iranian airline starts its flights to Kabul
Officials of Iran Airtour said that they will have two flights per week from Kabul to Mashhad and Tehran and vice versa.
A private Iranian airline started its flights to Kabul International Airport on Monday.
“Our people and the people of Afghanistan have a long history of friendship and love between each other. God willing, these flights will serve as a bridge between the two countries,” Nejad Khalili, a pilot, said.
Welcoming the start of flights of the airline, officials of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation stated that this is the fifth Iranian airline that has started its flights to Kabul International Airport.
"International airlines are interested in flying to Kabul, which is very important for the growth of the country's economy and relations between the people of the two countries, for the growth of the country's culture, and also for encouraging investment in the country's economic sector,” said Ghulam Jilani Wafa, an adviser of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Interior said in the ceremony that with the improvement of security in the country, the use of Afghanistan's airspace is increasing day by day, which can also cause economic growth in the country.
“The flights of international airlines to Afghanistan show that security prevails throughout the country. Once again, we invite all international airlines to come to Afghanistan and help the development of Afghanistan,” said Abdul Matin Qani, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior.
Officials of Kabul International Airport said that this is the tenth international airline carrying flights to Afghanistan.
IOM reaffirms commitment to provide aid to Afghans
A delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) met with the head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) in Kabul on Monday, reaffirming the organization's commitment to assist the Afghan people.
The delegation was led by Ghada Barakat, Program Manager for Emergency Assistance and Mohammed Salim Khalid, Relations Officer.
During the meeting, Nooruddin Turabi, head of ANDMA, expressed his deep gratitude to the IOM team for their unwavering dedication to supporting the Afghan people in their hour of need, particularly in the face of natural disasters. He commended their tireless efforts, which have brought hope to countless families, according to a statement released by ANDMA.
Meanwhile, Barakat thanked the National Disaster Management Authority for their invaluable cooperation. She reaffirmed the IOM's commitment to providing vital assistance to the Afghan people, especially those most vulnerable to natural disasters.
ANDMA noted that the IOM has conducted major surveys to identify the most pressing needs of the affected families.
They have selected the most vulnerable households to receive cash assistance for the repair and construction of their homes, a total of 500 families in the districts Baghlan-e-Jadeed, Burka and Doshi in Baghlan province. This includes 100 new homes to be built in Burka district, according to ANDMA.
UN Chief warns women’s rights world wide ‘disappearing’
Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that generational achievements in women’s rights worldwide are stalling, and decades of progress are disappearing.
In a new report, Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk.
Referring to the UN Security Council’s Resolution of October 31, 2000, which calls for equal participation of women in peace negotiations, Guterres noted that the world is far from meeting this goal.
Guterres also pointed out that current data reveals the “transformative potential of women’s leadership and participation in pursuing peace” is being undermined.
According to the UN report, over 600 million women and girls are currently affected by war, marking a 50% increase compared to a decade ago.
The report also states that the number of women killed in armed conflicts doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.
Additionally, sexual violence against women has risen by over 50%, and violence against girls in conflict zones increased by 35%.
The report comes amid ongoing criticism against the Islamic Emirate for depriving Afghan women of their rights, including their right to education.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said the rights of women in the country are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
