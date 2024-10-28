IOM reaffirms commitment to provide aid to Afghans

A delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) met with the head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) in Kabul on Monday, reaffirming the organization's commitment to assist the Afghan people.

The delegation was led by Ghada Barakat, Program Manager for Emergency Assistance and Mohammed Salim Khalid, Relations Officer.

During the meeting, Nooruddin Turabi, head of ANDMA, expressed his deep gratitude to the IOM team for their unwavering dedication to supporting the Afghan people in their hour of need, particularly in the face of natural disasters. He commended their tireless efforts, which have brought hope to countless families, according to a statement released by ANDMA.

Meanwhile, Barakat thanked the National Disaster Management Authority for their invaluable cooperation. She reaffirmed the IOM's commitment to providing vital assistance to the Afghan people, especially those most vulnerable to natural disasters.

ANDMA noted that the IOM has conducted major surveys to identify the most pressing needs of the affected families.

They have selected the most vulnerable households to receive cash assistance for the repair and construction of their homes, a total of 500 families in the districts Baghlan-e-Jadeed, Burka and Doshi in Baghlan province. This includes 100 new homes to be built in Burka district, according to ANDMA.