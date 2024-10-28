Latest News
IOM reaffirms commitment to provide aid to Afghans
A delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) met with the head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) in Kabul on Monday, reaffirming the organization's commitment to assist the Afghan people.
The delegation was led by Ghada Barakat, Program Manager for Emergency Assistance and Mohammed Salim Khalid, Relations Officer.
During the meeting, Nooruddin Turabi, head of ANDMA, expressed his deep gratitude to the IOM team for their unwavering dedication to supporting the Afghan people in their hour of need, particularly in the face of natural disasters. He commended their tireless efforts, which have brought hope to countless families, according to a statement released by ANDMA.
Meanwhile, Barakat thanked the National Disaster Management Authority for their invaluable cooperation. She reaffirmed the IOM's commitment to providing vital assistance to the Afghan people, especially those most vulnerable to natural disasters.
ANDMA noted that the IOM has conducted major surveys to identify the most pressing needs of the affected families.
They have selected the most vulnerable households to receive cash assistance for the repair and construction of their homes, a total of 500 families in the districts Baghlan-e-Jadeed, Burka and Doshi in Baghlan province. This includes 100 new homes to be built in Burka district, according to ANDMA.
UN Chief warns women’s rights world wide ‘disappearing’
Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that generational achievements in women’s rights worldwide are stalling, and decades of progress are disappearing.
In a new report, Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk.
Referring to the UN Security Council’s Resolution of October 31, 2000, which calls for equal participation of women in peace negotiations, Guterres noted that the world is far from meeting this goal.
Guterres also pointed out that current data reveals the “transformative potential of women’s leadership and participation in pursuing peace” is being undermined.
According to the UN report, over 600 million women and girls are currently affected by war, marking a 50% increase compared to a decade ago.
The report also states that the number of women killed in armed conflicts doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.
Additionally, sexual violence against women has risen by over 50%, and violence against girls in conflict zones increased by 35%.
The report comes amid ongoing criticism against the Islamic Emirate for depriving Afghan women of their rights, including their right to education.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said the rights of women in the country are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
Stanikzai rejects internal rift among IEA leaders
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai said that the enemies of Afghanistan are still seeking to disrupt the economic, political and security sectors of Afghanistan.
Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Sunday that media reports about differences among the leaders of the Islamic Emirate are not true.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai said that the enemies of Afghanistan are still seeking to disrupt the economic, political and security sectors of Afghanistan.
“About three years have passed since Afghanistan's independence. During these three years, foreign forces were not present in Afghanistan, but our enemy is still lurking. They are trying to create problems in the economy, politics, internal affairs and security sectors of Afghanistan,” Stanikzai said.
According to him, many projects are currently being implemented in different provinces, which shows the absence of administrative corruption and the honest service of officials.
Emphasizing that security has been ensured across the country, he asked all citizens to participate in the reconstruction, progress and security of the country.
“We have to learn from the past. There should not be a situation where we, Allah forbid, disagree among ourselves and civil war starts. There should not be a power invading Afghanistan again. We should not be forced to ask for aid from other countries out of poverty. We should make the country self-reliant. This is our duty. We do this so that our children can get rid of problems,” Stanikzai said.
Stanikzai also gave a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he emphasized on the expansion of relations with countries and the need to have strong diplomacy.
He also stressed the importance of modern and religious education in the country and said that special attention should be paid to this sector.
Sabrina Ugolini appointed as new ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan
She emphasized her country’s commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy has announced that Sabrina Ugolini has been appointed as Italy’s new ambassador to Afghanistan.
She will temporarily continue her diplomatic activities from Qatar.
In a statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ugolini is quoted as saying that she accepts this duty with responsibility and honor and that human rights and the status of women and girls will be at the heart of his mission.
She emphasized her country's commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.
