UN Chief warns women’s rights world wide ‘disappearing’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that generational achievements in women’s rights worldwide are stalling, and decades of progress are disappearing.

In a new report, Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk.

Referring to the UN Security Council’s Resolution of October 31, 2000, which calls for equal participation of women in peace negotiations, Guterres noted that the world is far from meeting this goal.

Guterres also pointed out that current data reveals the “transformative potential of women’s leadership and participation in pursuing peace” is being undermined.

According to the UN report, over 600 million women and girls are currently affected by war, marking a 50% increase compared to a decade ago.

The report also states that the number of women killed in armed conflicts doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Additionally, sexual violence against women has risen by over 50%, and violence against girls in conflict zones increased by 35%.

The report comes amid ongoing criticism against the Islamic Emirate for depriving Afghan women of their rights, including their right to education.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said the rights of women in the country are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.