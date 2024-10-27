Latest News
Stanikzai rejects internal rift among IEA leaders
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai said that the enemies of Afghanistan are still seeking to disrupt the economic, political and security sectors of Afghanistan.
Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Sunday that media reports about differences among the leaders of the Islamic Emirate are not true.
“About three years have passed since Afghanistan's independence. During these three years, foreign forces were not present in Afghanistan, but our enemy is still lurking. They are trying to create problems in the economy, politics, internal affairs and security sectors of Afghanistan,” Stanikzai said.
According to him, many projects are currently being implemented in different provinces, which shows the absence of administrative corruption and the honest service of officials.
Emphasizing that security has been ensured across the country, he asked all citizens to participate in the reconstruction, progress and security of the country.
“We have to learn from the past. There should not be a situation where we, Allah forbid, disagree among ourselves and civil war starts. There should not be a power invading Afghanistan again. We should not be forced to ask for aid from other countries out of poverty. We should make the country self-reliant. This is our duty. We do this so that our children can get rid of problems,” Stanikzai said.
Stanikzai also gave a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he emphasized on the expansion of relations with countries and the need to have strong diplomacy.
He also stressed the importance of modern and religious education in the country and said that special attention should be paid to this sector.
Sabrina Ugolini appointed as new ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan
She emphasized her country’s commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy has announced that Sabrina Ugolini has been appointed as Italy’s new ambassador to Afghanistan.
She will temporarily continue her diplomatic activities from Qatar.
In a statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ugolini is quoted as saying that she accepts this duty with responsibility and honor and that human rights and the status of women and girls will be at the heart of his mission.
She emphasized her country's commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.
Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack near southeastern border
The 10 were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Ten Iranian border guards were killed in an attack in restive southeastern Iran on Saturday, state media quoted the interior ministry as saying, in the latest clash with suspected Sunni Muslim militants, Reuters reported.
The 10 were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan and has long been the site of clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers.
IEA says Israel’s actions more complicate situation in the region
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has condemned the attacks of the "Zionist regime" on Iran and said this country's actions are an attempt to intensify violence in the region, which makes the unpleasant situation in the region even more complicated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Israel's actions are considered a clear violation of Iran's privacy.
“All the influential parties are responsible for stopping the Zionist regime from spreading more violence and crimes in the region,” the statement said.
The statement stated: “Unfortunately, in the course of more than a year, the Zionist regime not only ended its crimes in Gaza but also expanded it to other areas.”
The ministry added that continuing this situation has led to serious concerns about the humanitarian and security situation in the region.
The Iranian army confirmed on Saturday that the country's military bases in three provinces, including Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, were targeted by Israeli attacks.
