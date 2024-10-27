Sabrina Ugolini appointed as new ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy has announced that Sabrina Ugolini has been appointed as Italy’s new ambassador to Afghanistan.

She will temporarily continue her diplomatic activities from Qatar.

In a statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ugolini is quoted as saying that she accepts this duty with responsibility and honor and that human rights and the status of women and girls will be at the heart of his mission.

She emphasized her country's commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.