Sabrina Ugolini appointed as new ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy has announced that Sabrina Ugolini has been appointed as Italy’s new ambassador to Afghanistan.
She will temporarily continue her diplomatic activities from Qatar.
In a statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ugolini is quoted as saying that she accepts this duty with responsibility and honor and that human rights and the status of women and girls will be at the heart of his mission.
She emphasized her country's commitment to humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.
Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack near southeastern border
The 10 were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Ten Iranian border guards were killed in an attack in restive southeastern Iran on Saturday, state media quoted the interior ministry as saying, in the latest clash with suspected Sunni Muslim militants, Reuters reported.
The 10 were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan and has long been the site of clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers.
IEA says Israel’s actions more complicate situation in the region
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has condemned the attacks of the "Zionist regime" on Iran and said this country's actions are an attempt to intensify violence in the region, which makes the unpleasant situation in the region even more complicated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Israel's actions are considered a clear violation of Iran's privacy.
“All the influential parties are responsible for stopping the Zionist regime from spreading more violence and crimes in the region,” the statement said.
The statement stated: “Unfortunately, in the course of more than a year, the Zionist regime not only ended its crimes in Gaza but also expanded it to other areas.”
The ministry added that continuing this situation has led to serious concerns about the humanitarian and security situation in the region.
The Iranian army confirmed on Saturday that the country's military bases in three provinces, including Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, were targeted by Israeli attacks.
IEA’s restrictions on girls’ education cannot be called Islamic: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, has criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on girls’ education, saying that the move cannot be called Islamic.
Khalilzad said in a post on X that the current IEA leadership has “sadly turned Afghanistan into the only country in the entire world where female education above elementary school is not allowed.”
“This includes the Islamic world, leading to the conclusion that what is being done on girls' and women's higher education can not be called Islamic. In fact, calling it Islamic is a disgrace,” Khalilzad said. “It is not shared by even one other Islamic country.”
The former diplomat mentioned that BRICs in their summit statement added their voices to the uniform global opposition to this policy of the IEA.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia, and that the girls’ education is an internal matter.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 3-2 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
Sabrina Ugolini appointed as new ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan
Afghanistan A to face Sri Lanka A in maiden T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup final
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina and France through to Futsal World Cup semi-finals
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry
Ukraine secures spot in FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-final
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Tahawol: Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran discussed
Saar: Political & economic impact of Israel’s attack on Iran discussed
Debate: Youth, Absolute Majority
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Russia relations reviewed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
