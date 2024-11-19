Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants relations with countries around the world which are not opposed to Islamic principles and Sharia law.

Speaking at an event on Monday in Khost province, Haqqani emphasized that the IEA was not against interaction with the world but that it was against colonialism.

Haqqani stated that the IEA will not allow anyone to violate the religious laws of the country.

“If we want relations and interactions, we want them based on principles. As the world interacts with each other, we also want to be a partner in this interaction with the world because our interests and needs depend on trade and other matters,” said Haqqani.