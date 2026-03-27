Afghans in Iran face growing uncertainty as war enters second month

Millions of Afghans living in Iran are facing increasing uncertainty and hardship as the war in the country enters its second month, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

In a statement, NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland warned that more than four million Afghans residing in Iran are among the most vulnerable groups affected by the ongoing conflict. Many Afghan families have lost their only sources of income as informal work has collapsed amid continuous airstrikes and economic disruption.

According to the NRC, a large number of Afghans live in major cities that have come under heavy attacks. Many are unable to flee to safer areas because they have nowhere to go or lack legal permission to travel.

The organization said that since the start of the war, more than 35,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan, while over one million Afghan migrants in Iran remain at risk of deportation to a country already struggling with humanitarian challenges.

Egeland noted that after a month of sustained Israeli and U.S. bombardment across Iran, the civilian population is exhausted and deeply traumatized. Millions of people have already fled their homes in search of safety, while others remain trapped in dangerous conditions.

Reports indicate that thousands of homes, hospitals, and schools have been damaged or destroyed across Iran. NRC staff in Tehran say many neighborhoods have suffered significant destruction, while families are taping their windows to prevent injuries from shattered glass caused by nearby explosions.

The war has also severely disrupted daily life, with internet outages and major disruptions to banking services making it increasingly difficult for residents to access basic needs.

According to available data, about 2,700 people have been killed across the Middle East in attacks involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, with more than half of the casualties reported inside Iran. Iran’s Health Ministry says that between February 28 and March 25, at least 1,500 people were killed and over 18,000 injured in the country.

Humanitarian organizations warn that funding for life-saving assistance in both Iran and Afghanistan remains critically low. Aid agencies say they lack sufficient resources to prevent hunger and provide emergency shelter for displaced families.

Egeland warned that if the war continues, the region could face a far larger humanitarian crisis, with millions potentially forced to flee across borders and placing further pressure on already fragile neighboring countries.

He called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, stop attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and work toward a diplomatic solution to end the crisis.