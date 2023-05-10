World
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.
The attack happened in the town’s outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months, AFP added.
Soldin was with four colleagues, who are all unhurt. They were with Ukrainian soldiers during the attack, AFP said on Twitter.
“All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones,” AFP said.
World
Putin says a ‘real war’ is being waged against Russia in Victory Day speech
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russians were united in a “sacred” fight with the West over Ukraine but the strains of war were evident at one of the most pared back anniversaries of the victory over Nazi Germany in decades.
Putin has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine – which he casts as a defensive move against a West which wants to carve up Russia – to the challenge Moscow faced when Adolf Hitler invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, Reuters reported.
“The decisive battles for the fate of our Motherland have always become patriotic, all-national and sacred,” the 70-year-old president told veterans and soldiers assembled on Red Square for the annual Victory Day parade.
“A real war has again been unleashed against our homeland,” he said.
Putin hailed Russian forces in Ukraine as heroes who were fighting for the country’s future against a West which, he said, had forgotten the decisive role played by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.
“The whole country rallied to support our heroes. Everyone is ready to help, praying for you,” he said of those taking part in what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”.
Putin cheered for “Russia, for our valiant Armed Forces, for victory!”
Cheers rang out across Red Square, with a gun salute and the Russian national anthem, though with a much curtailed show of military hardware – and no aviation. A single tank took part – a T-34, a type used in World War Two.
The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, but eventually pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.
Kyiv and its allies accuse Putin of waging an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine to seize land. They deny Putin’s claim that the expansion of the NATO alliance to Russia’s borders poses a threat to its security or justifies Moscow’s invasion.
World
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
The Arab League agreed to reinstate Syria on Sunday during a summit in Cairo, ending a 12-year suspension.
Some influential league members remained opposed to welcoming back the country, chief among them Qatar, which did not send its foreign minister to Sunday’s gathering, euronews reported.
Thirteen out of the league’s 22 member states sent their foreign ministers to the gathering in Cairo.
The decision represented a victory for Damascus, albeit a largely symbolic one. Western sanctions against Assad’s government still remain in place and the return into the fold is not expected to lead to a quick release of reconstruction funds in the war-battered country.
Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended early on, during the country’s 2011 uprising against Assad’s rule, when pro-democracy protests were met by a violent crackdown and quickly turned into a civil war.
The conflict has killed nearly a half million people since March 2011 and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a televised statement that the decision to return Syria to the organization, which will allow Assad to take part in the group’s upcoming May 19 summit, is part of a gradual process to resolve the conflict, AP reported.
“This doesn’t mean that the Syrian crisis has been resolved, on the contrary,” he said. “But it allows the Arab (states) for the first time in years, to communicate with the Syrian government and to discuss all the problems.”
Aboul Gheit also said restoring Syria’s membership in the organization does not mean all Arab countries have normalized relations with Damascus.
“These are sovereign decisions for each state individually,” he said.
Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous claimed Sunday that Syria had been the victim of “misinformation and distortion campaigns launched by our enemies” for 12 years. He said Sunday’s consultations reflected the “prestigious position” Syria holds regionally and internationally.
Sunday’s decision came days after regional top diplomats met in Jordan to discuss a road map to return Syria to the Arab fold as the conflict continues to de-escalate. The next Arab League summit is to take place on May 19 in Saudi Arabia.
World
At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
A gunman shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday, police said.
The gunman, whom authorities said they think acted alone and whose motive was not yet known, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police Chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference, Reuters reported.
Allen fire department Chief Jon Boyd told the same press conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals.
Two of those people died at the hospital, Boyd said at a second press conference Saturday night. Three of the victims were in critical condition and four others were stable.
Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals in the area, said in a statement that its trauma centers were treating eight of the wounded victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 61, read the report.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill, the top elected official in the county where Allen sits, praised police and other first responders at a press conference, but expressed deep anger with “those that would do evil in our community, in our backyard.”
Separately, police in the nearby city of Frisco, Texas, said they had evacuated the Stonebriar mall late Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired there. It was not yet clear if a shooting had actually taken place.
TV aerial images showed hundreds of people calmly walking out of the mall, located about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas, after the violence unfolded, many with their hands up as scores of police stood guard, Reuters reported.
One unidentified eyewitness told local ABC affiliate WFAA TV that the gunman was “walking down the sidewalk just … shooting his gun outside,” and that “he was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part.”
Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy,” said in a statement that the state was prepared to offer any assistance local authorities may need.
Allen, Texas, is a community of about 100,000 people.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter, Reuters reported.
