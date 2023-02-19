Latest News
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 7-3 Sarepul Bastan; Perozi Panjshir 2-1 Etihad FC
Sadaqat FC defeated Sarepul Bastan in the first match of the day on Sunday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.
Sadaqat FC scored 7 goals in this thrilling match, while their opponents Sarepul Bastan were only able to drive home three goals.
The second match of the day saw Perozi Panjshir take on Etihad FC which was closely contested. Perozi Panjshir walked away with a win – putting them at 2 goals to Etihad FC’s single goal.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
IEA welcomes Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks at security summit
The Islamic Emirate welcomes remarks by the Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Munich Security Conference deeming a peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional stability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted Sunday.
The IEA also welcomed his remarks calling on the international community to help Afghanistan in capacity building, unfreezing Afghanistan’s assets, lifting banking restrictions and continuing humanitarian assistance to Afghans, Balkhi stated.
However, he said certain remarks were untrue. These included his remarks asserting that terrorist groups operate from Afghanistan and if not paid serious attention to by the international community, would not only be an imminent threat to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries like Pakistan but also to the West because the Afghan government lacks standing security forces.
He said the IEA has proven in practice to regional and world countries that, with professional and experienced security forces, it has not allowed anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against others.
“It should be noted that Afghanistan’s security is now much better than many countries around the world,” he added.
“We would like to draw the attention of regional & world countries to the fact that the Islamic Emirate has taken concrete steps toward strengthening the security of Afghanistan and the region both during the occupation & after coming to power, leading to improvement in the security of not only Afghanistan but the entire region as well as thwarting past threats against regional security,” he said.
According to Balkhi, Pakistan’s recent insecurity is not new but something that has existed for the past two decades and that IEA remains determined not to allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against other countries, particularly against its neighbors.
“Moreover, we advise Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues face-to-face with the Afghan government instead of complaining at international conferences,” Balkhi added.
No divisions in the Islamic Emirate: Stanikzai
There are no divisions in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as unity has been a key to its success, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has said.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students of a madrassa in Kabul, Stanikzai said that the United States is seeking to create divisions among the members of the IEA, but such efforts have failed in the past.
“There is no rebellion and opposition in the Emirate. All the members of the Islamic Emirate, from Amir al-Mu’minin (may Allah protect him) to an ordinary Talib are (united in action and word). There is no problem. We accept every decision issued by the leadership. We consider it obligatory to obey their orders, because we have pledged allegiance to the Amir,” Stanikzai said.
He added that one of the keys to the success of the Islamic Emirate is that it has a united front.
Meanwhile, Shahabuddin Delawar, Minister of Mines and Petroleum, considered the recent rumors about the existence of internal differences in the Islamic Emirate as the work of the enemies of the Afghan people and emphasized that there are no divisions in the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
Recently, reports circulated by some media outlets suggesting divisions in the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistan calls for capacity building to help Afghanistan counter terrorism
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the international community to help in capacity building of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take on the threats of terrorism.
Speaking at a panel at this year’s Munich Security Conference, Bhutto-Zardari said: “We all want to see women receiving education in Afghanistan.”
“We all want to see a more inclusive government in Afghanistan. The terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan is worrisome.
“If the interim government in Afghanistan (IEA) demonstrates the will to do that, we will have to find a way to build its capacity so that it can do so,” Bhutto-Zardari said. “They don’t have a standing army, they don’t have a counterterrorism force, they don’t even have a proper border security.”
He warned that terrorism not only poses a threat to immediate neighbors of Afghanistan but also to the West.
He stressed that the world should continue its humanitarian support, unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, open up banking channels, and engage with the IEA, society, and women.
Bhutto-Zardari reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard.
IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement welcomed Bhutoo-Zardari’s call for IEA’s capacity building, release of assets, lifting of banking restrictions and continued humanitarian aid.
The statement, however, dismissed the official’s concern over terrorism threat in Afghanistan, reiterating that IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any other country.
The statement said that instead of complaining at the international conferences, Pakistan should discuss bilateral issues with IEA.
