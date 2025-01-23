Sport
Ali Reza Asahi, Afghan bodybuilding champion, dies in Kabul
Ali Reza Asahi, Afghanistan's national bodybuilding and fitness champion, has passed away in Kabul, Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) said in a post on Facebook.
The federation reported Reza Asahi’s death on Thursday but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.
AFBBF stated that Ali Reza Asahi had won World Bodybuilding Champion twice.
ILT20: MI Emirates clinches important win against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
MI Emirates’ captain Nicholas Pooran top scored in the match with a score of 49.
The MI Emirates produced a clinical display with the bat and the ball, handing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 28-run defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.
MI Emirates had the likes of Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran to thank as they played a crucial part in helping their side get to within two points of the table toppers.
Their bowlers were in fine form on the night, with four of them picking a wicket each, while Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd bagged two each to derail the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chase.
Put into bat first, the MI Emirates started off well, with openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem (38) putting in a fine stand at the top.
After the duo put on a 42-run stand, the Sri Lankan Perera was the first to depart for 23, just before the end of the powerplay.
In walked Tom Banton, and along with Waseem ensured the MI Emirates kept the scoreboard ticking.
Halfway into the innings, Banton was dismissed for nine, and soon after Waseem followed suit for 38.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran was joined by Kieron Pollard, but the veteran right-hander found it tough to get going, and was eventually knocked over by Ali Khan for five. At this point, the score read 102/4, with just over 6 overs to go.
Dan Mousley was the next to fall for six, after which Romario Shepherd joined his captain for the final phase of the innings.
Pooran, who was striking it cleanly, was closing in on his half-century before Jason Holder had his number after a well-made 49.
That put the focus on Shepherd in the final few overs. The big-hitting right-hander then went through the gears and smashed three maximums along with four boundaries, to finish with an unbeaten 38 from 13 deliveries.
The MI Emirates, who had slowed down for a few overs in the middle, eventually posted 186/6.
Speaking after the game, player of the match Romario Shepherd said: “It feels good, and we knew how important this game was. I was relaxed because Nicholas Pooran was there and I was just trying to get to the last over and see what I could get. Whenever you do well in one department it gives you confidence.”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine said: “We were going good till the 18th over but we had to have a fielder in for the slow over-rate and Shepherd is a powerful player. And we lost a cluster of wickets, but still played good cricket, and we started off good. We need to get on top of the key moments.”
Wednesday’s match
Desert Vipers will play Sharjah Warriors on Wednesday, January 22, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
Gulbadin Naib led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak
Capitals’ Gulbadin Naib led the charge with a half-century, while Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan starred with the ball, each claiming three wickets.
The Desert Vipers' undefeated streak finally met its match on Monday, as the Dubai Capitals delivered a stunning six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.
A dominant bowling performance, spearheaded by Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan's three-wicket hauls, restricted the Vipers to 139.
Gulbadin Naib then led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak.
Despite the low first innings total, skipper Lockie Ferguson kept the Vipers in the scheme of things with a sizzling opening spell.
Ferguson picked up Ben Dunk and Khalid Shah in the second over to leave the Capitals in trouble at 17/2.
Though the run rate was on track, Opener Shai Hope was run out for eight runs, following a mix up with Gulbadin Naib in the sixth over.
Naib, who was also dropped for two runs earlier in the innings, redeemed himself in the very next over as he took down Nathan Sowter for three sixes, bringing the required run rate to less than six runs an over.
With Sikandar Raza at one end, Naib blitzed his way to a 31-ball half-century, including two fours and three sixes.
The pair brought up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in as little as 36 balls. As a result, at the 14 over mark, the Capitals were well entrenched in the drivers’ seat needing 32 runs in 36 balls.
Raza, who had taken few chances so far, was caught off Mohammad Amir’s shorter one for 24 runs in 26 balls in the 15th over.
Najibullah Zadran joined Naib as the latter continued to dominate the Vipers’ bowling attack. Naib launched two more sixes as the Capitals scaled the target in 17.4 overs.
Batting first, the Vipers made a brisk start, reaching 48/1 at the end of the powerplay. Fakhar Zaman set the tone early, smashing a six and a four before being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in the second over. Dan Lawrence, coming in at number three, matched Zaman's intent, while Alex Hales anchored the innings from the other end.
However, the Capitals took control in the middle phase despite a 58-run stand between Hales and Lawrence. The Vipers suffered a triple blow in quick succession, losing Hales, Lawrence, and Sam Curran across three overs. Haider Ali dismissed Hales for 34 in the tenth over, followed by Lawrence's 24-run effort being curtailed by Gulbadin Naib. Curran was then stumped off Sikandar Raza for three runs, leaving the Vipers struggling at 80/4 in 11.3 overs.
The collapse continued as the Vipers were bowled out for 139 in 20 overs. Brief contributions from Azam Khan (10) and Wanindu Hasaranga (13) ended with both falling to Zahir Khan. Sherfane Rutherford provided a glimmer of hope, striking three sixes in his 27 runs off 24 balls, but Chameera struck for the third time in the penultimate over to halt his charge.
Player of the Match, Gulbadin Naib said: "We were at the bottom of the table, so we were looking for momentum. There's still a long way to go. It's not easy facing bowlers of this quality. Luckily, I gave myself some time. After the drinks break, the staff told me I was looking good, so I said to Sikandar, I will play to my strengths.”
Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson said: "It was a tough one. We were probably a few runs short and had some chances. They bowled well, and the pitch spun. There's a quick turnaround again, but the boys have been batting beautifully."
Tuesday’s match
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play MI Emirates on Tuesday, January 21, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeat Gulf Giants by 37 runs
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clinched their second victory of the DP World ILT20 Season 3, defeating the Gulf Giants by 37 runs at a packed Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.
Despite Aayan Afzal Khan’s shrewd four-wicket haul for just 16 runs, which set a new record for the best figures by a UAE player in DP World ILT20 history, the Knight Riders posted 176/9, buoyed by Michael Pepper’s half-century.
Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder and Ali Khan each bagged two wickets to keep the Giants at bay.
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay. Adam Lyth was scalped by David Willey in the first over, while skipper James Vince who looked in good form, miscued off Ibrar Ahmad for 14 runs in the fourth over.
At 40/2 by the end of the powerplay, the Giants were falling well behind the equation. The innings unraveled further as Jordan Cox departed for 10 runs and Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by Sunil Narine after he had worked hard for 24 runs in 22 balls.
At the ten-over mark, the Giants were wobbling at 62/4. The onus was on Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer to steer another run chase but it was not to be. Hetmyer had made 20 runs in 15 balls before he holed out to Sunil Narine off Super Sub Ali Khan. Jason Holder then removed Gerhard Erasmus after the Namibian had accumulated 24 runs in 23 balls to leave the score at 96/6 in 14.1 overs
The target proved too steep as Holder claimed his second wicket through Mark Adair for 19 runs as the Giants finished proceedings at 139/8.
In the first innings, an exciting powerplay for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders treated the fans to runs and wickets, finishing the phase at 60/2. Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous took the initiative racing to 19 and 17 runs respectively, in 12 balls each. The assault was halted when Tymal Mills castled Kyle Mayers in the fourth over and Gous was caught behind off Wahidullah Zadran in the fifth over.
Coming at number four, Michael Pepper took flight early in the innings, creaming Mark Adair for three consecutive boundaries. Pepper went on to log a 31-ball fifty including six fours and a six. Along with the support of Joe Clarke, the pair built a 50-run partnership in 33 balls.
It looked like the Knight Riders were on track for a massive total until Aayan Afzal Khan turned the tide, returning enviable figures of 4 for 16 – the best figures for a UAE player in the DP World ILT20 (the previous record holder was Zuhaib Zuhair with 4 for 22 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in 2024).
Aayan opened his account when he cleaned up Joe Clarke for 24 runs in the 11th over. He followed it up with the wickets of Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Russell and Sunil Narine, of whom only Andre Russell made it to double figures with 12 runs. At the end of Aayan’s spell, the Knight Riders were at 131/6 in 15 overs.
In the death overs, Pepper was caught behind off Mark Adair for 57 runs, while Laurie Evans, Jason Holder and David Willey made small contributions. Blessing Muzarabani snatched two wickets in Evans and Holder as the Knight Riders finished proceedings at 176/9.
Player of the Match, Michael Pepper said: "When I went in, when the ball was hard, it came on nicely. Not too much bounce in the wicket. Through the innings, it got slower and slower and started turning a little bit more. There is a lot of instinct that goes in, waiting for your areas and then going from there. We have a long batting order; everyone can hit it out of the ground, but it still must be the batters that score runs”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain, Sunil Narine said: "We were always thinking two steps ahead and there were more hands on deck. We could have gone closer to 200 after our start. Losing wickets in clusters denied us and that is something we can work on moving ahead. Our batting depth, it is a good problem. You have players batting down the order who might be playing higher otherwise. The guys are willing, and it is about them trying to make the best of whatever position they get."
Monday’s match
Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers on Monday, January 20, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
A pre-match program will start at t live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Germany steps up efforts to deport Afghan criminals
Acting Defense Minister describes Qatar as ‘friend and partner’ of Afghanistan
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
