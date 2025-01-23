Ali Reza Asahi, Afghan bodybuilding champion, dies in Kabul

The MI Emirates produced a clinical display with the bat and the ball, handing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 28-run defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

MI Emirates had the likes of Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran to thank as they played a crucial part in helping their side get to within two points of the table toppers.

Their bowlers were in fine form on the night, with four of them picking a wicket each, while Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd bagged two each to derail the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chase.

Put into bat first, the MI Emirates started off well, with openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem (38) putting in a fine stand at the top.

After the duo put on a 42-run stand, the Sri Lankan Perera was the first to depart for 23, just before the end of the powerplay.

In walked Tom Banton, and along with Waseem ensured the MI Emirates kept the scoreboard ticking.

Halfway into the innings, Banton was dismissed for nine, and soon after Waseem followed suit for 38.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran was joined by Kieron Pollard, but the veteran right-hander found it tough to get going, and was eventually knocked over by Ali Khan for five. At this point, the score read 102/4, with just over 6 overs to go.

Dan Mousley was the next to fall for six, after which Romario Shepherd joined his captain for the final phase of the innings.

Pooran, who was striking it cleanly, was closing in on his half-century before Jason Holder had his number after a well-made 49.

That put the focus on Shepherd in the final few overs. The big-hitting right-hander then went through the gears and smashed three maximums along with four boundaries, to finish with an unbeaten 38 from 13 deliveries.

The MI Emirates, who had slowed down for a few overs in the middle, eventually posted 186/6.

Speaking after the game, player of the match Romario Shepherd said: “It feels good, and we knew how important this game was. I was relaxed because Nicholas Pooran was there and I was just trying to get to the last over and see what I could get. Whenever you do well in one department it gives you confidence.”

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine said: “We were going good till the 18th over but we had to have a fielder in for the slow over-rate and Shepherd is a powerful player. And we lost a cluster of wickets, but still played good cricket, and we started off good. We need to get on top of the key moments.”

