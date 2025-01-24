Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the ODI team of 2024, with three Afghans namely Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar making the cut to the list.

Other players in the list are from Sri Lanka (4), Pakistan (3) and West Indies (1).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played 11 ODIs last year, scoring 531 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

Gurbaz continues to produce the game-wrecking performances he’s been known for ever since his famous century on debut in 2021, ICC said on its website.

Afghanistan had a 2024 series against Sri Lanka, Ireland, South Africa and Bangladesh and Gurbaz was productive in all of them.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 417 runs in the 12 ODIs he played in 2024, including one century and three half centuries. He picked up 17 wickets.

Omarzai’s all-round contribution was of great use to Afghanistan throughout 2024 in ODIs, combining high-end batting production with some very useful bowling performances.

In the third and deciding ODI against Bangladesh in November, with the series locked up at 1-1, he took 4/37 with the ball and followed that up with an innings of 70 not out to steer them to a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar took 21 wickets in 11 matches he played last year.

He had an incredible 2024, after making his ODI debut in March against Ireland.

The off-spinner became the fifth-youngest Men’s player to take a five-for in an ODI, picking up 6/26 against Bangladesh in November.

He recorded another five-wicket haul in his last ODI appearance of 2024, grabbing 5/33 against Harare in December.

Ghazanfar has already become an important member of Afghanistan’s team and will be pivotal for their upcoming Champions Trophy claims.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024: Charith Asalanka (C) (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (WK) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).