ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeated MI Emirates by 42 runs in the 17th match of the International League T20 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sent to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders posted 182/7, with Alishan Sharafu scoring 55 off 38 balls.

MI Emirates could not reach the target despite Kieron Pollard blasting 69 off 49 balls. They made 140 and lost six wickets in the 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers was the pick of the bowlers for Knight Riders as he took three wickets. Jason Holder claimed two.

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday. In the first one, Sharjah Warriorz take on Desert Vipers at 2:30pm. In the second one, Gulf Giants will face MI Emirates at 6:30pm.

The matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.

The full broadcasting schedule is as below: