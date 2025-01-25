Sport
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeated MI Emirates by 42 runs in the 17th match of the International League T20 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Sent to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders posted 182/7, with Alishan Sharafu scoring 55 off 38 balls.
MI Emirates could not reach the target despite Kieron Pollard blasting 69 off 49 balls. They made 140 and lost six wickets in the 20 overs.
Kyle Mayers was the pick of the bowlers for Knight Riders as he took three wickets. Jason Holder claimed two.
Two matches are scheduled for Saturday. In the first one, Sharjah Warriorz take on Desert Vipers at 2:30pm. In the second one, Gulf Giants will face MI Emirates at 6:30pm.
The matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
Sport
Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024
Star Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has been included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024 announced on Saturday.
Rashid Khan was excellent in 2024, leading Afghanistan’s bowling attack, claiming 31 wickets in just 14 matches, boasting an incredible average of 9.58.
Rashid’s ability to consistently trouble any batter in the world was evident in his performances, particularly in the T20 World Cup, where he struck 14 times in eight games, as Afghanistan made their way into the last four for the first time ever.
A master of variation, Rashid was pivotal in Afghanistan’s success against stronger teams, often turning games with his incisive spells.
His consistency and match-winning ability cements his position as on of the leading all-rounders in the shortest format.
Players in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024: Rohit Sharma from India as captain, Travis Head (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Arshdeep Singh (India)
Sport
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the ODI team of 2024, with three Afghans namely Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar making the cut to the list.
Other players in the list are from Sri Lanka (4), Pakistan (3) and West Indies (1).
Rahmanullah Gurbaz played 11 ODIs last year, scoring 531 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries.
Gurbaz continues to produce the game-wrecking performances he’s been known for ever since his famous century on debut in 2021, ICC said on its website.
Afghanistan had a 2024 series against Sri Lanka, Ireland, South Africa and Bangladesh and Gurbaz was productive in all of them.
Azmatullah Omarzai scored 417 runs in the 12 ODIs he played in 2024, including one century and three half centuries. He picked up 17 wickets.
Omarzai’s all-round contribution was of great use to Afghanistan throughout 2024 in ODIs, combining high-end batting production with some very useful bowling performances.
In the third and deciding ODI against Bangladesh in November, with the series locked up at 1-1, he took 4/37 with the ball and followed that up with an innings of 70 not out to steer them to a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar took 21 wickets in 11 matches he played last year.
He had an incredible 2024, after making his ODI debut in March against Ireland.
The off-spinner became the fifth-youngest Men’s player to take a five-for in an ODI, picking up 6/26 against Bangladesh in November.
He recorded another five-wicket haul in his last ODI appearance of 2024, grabbing 5/33 against Harare in December.
Ghazanfar has already become an important member of Afghanistan’s team and will be pivotal for their upcoming Champions Trophy claims.
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024: Charith Asalanka (C) (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (WK) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).
Sport
Ali Reza Asahi, Afghan bodybuilding champion, dies in Kabul
Ali Reza Asahi, Afghanistan's national bodybuilding and fitness champion, has passed away in Kabul, Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) said in a post on Facebook.
The federation reported Reza Asahi’s death on Thursday but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.
AFBBF stated that Ali Reza Asahi had won World Bodybuilding Champion twice.
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs
Germany planning another deportation flight to Afghanistan
Instead of criticizing the Islamic system, reform ideas should be shared with government: Abdul Kabir
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, US official reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump sworn in as 47th US president
-
Sport4 days ago
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
-
World3 days ago
Trump declares ‘only two genders’ to be official US policy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Iran envoys for Afghan affairs discuss changing int’l geo-political situation
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan