Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024

Star Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has been included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024 announced on Saturday.

Rashid Khan was excellent in 2024, leading Afghanistan’s bowling attack, claiming 31 wickets in just 14 matches, boasting an incredible average of 9.58.

Rashid’s ability to consistently trouble any batter in the world was evident in his performances, particularly in the T20 World Cup, where he struck 14 times in eight games, as Afghanistan made their way into the last four for the first time ever.

A master of variation, Rashid was pivotal in Afghanistan’s success against stronger teams, often turning games with his incisive spells.

His consistency and match-winning ability cements his position as on of the leading all-rounders in the shortest format.

Players in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024: Rohit Sharma from India as captain, Travis Head (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Arshdeep Singh (India)