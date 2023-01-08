Latest News
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
Amu River has eroded stretches of up to 25 kilometers of Afghanistan’s land in some sections, the minister of agriculture said on Sunday.
“10 kilometers, 15 kilometers and even 25 kilometers of Afghanistan’s land in some sections have gone to the other side,” said Ataullah Omari, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
Omari said this in a press conference after visiting the Amu River to assess the destruction caused by the river.
The delegation said that more than two billion afghanis have been allocated to prevent further erosion by building fortifications in vulnerable sections.
“Detailed assessment will be carried out later, but we have already allocated over 2 billion afghanis in order to prevent destruction in vulnerable sections,” said Mujib-ur-Rahman, deputy minister of energy and water.
Officials said they are working to help those affected by erosion along the river, and to determine the zero line.
Amu River forms 1,200 kilometers of Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
Delegation of foreign scholars meet IEA’s deputy prime minister
A group of eminent scholars from Egypt, Sudan and Palestine met Sunday with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund after visiting Neda Mohammad Nadim, the higher education minister, on Saturday night.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, Baradar welcomed the delegation and said: “We appreciate you visiting and learning about the situation of the Afghan people; Muslims around the world especially scholars have always sympathized with their Afghan brothers and we are grateful for that.”
Afterwards, the leader of the delegation, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Saghir praised the Afghan people for their victory and called the jihad done by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan against the United States and NATO as an incredible triumph.
In the end, Baradar said in his speech: “The true situation of Afghanistan has not been properly interpreted in the world and unfortunately the Western media is turning everything negative. I urge you to present a truthful image of Afghanistan to your nations and the rest of the Muslim world.”
IEA facing criticism for implementing Sharia, says minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of higher education said the government has come under fire by the international community, including Muslim countries, for implementing Sharia.
This comes after a delegation of religious scholars from Egypt, Sudan, Libya and Palestine met with the minister in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
These religious scholars shared their experiences on education with Neda Mohammad Nadim, the higher education minister, on Saturday in his office in Kabul, the ministry said.
“Our goal is to implement Sharia law, but for this we are facing criticism from the West and some Islamic countries,” Nadim said.
The minister said that Islam is currently very poor and called on the scholars to cooperate and share their message with other scholars.
“Islam is currently very poor and has been attacked by infidels. I ask the scholars to share this situation with other scholars,” Nadim added.
In the meeting scholars of Islamic countries shared their experiences of education in their countries with the Higher Education Minister, the ministry said.
Experts believe that closing the doors of schools and universities to females will increase the gap between the government and the people.
Meanwhile, on the same day UN deputy envoy Markus Potzel met IEA’s Higher Education Minister and called for the urgent lifting of the bans on female education and work for aid agencies.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced that Afghanistan has entered a new period of crisis.
UNAMA stressed that the IEA ban on education for women and even stopping them from working for aid agencies will harm all Afghans.
The IEA recently banned girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. This decision has faced widespread national and international criticism.
Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a phone conversation and once again emphasized the need for an inclusive government to be formed in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Amir-Abdollahian expressed his regret about the Islamic Emirate’s ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, the statement read.
Zardari also said Iran supports education for women in Afghanistan.
