Latest News
Child protection agency concerned child labor will increase in wake of NGO ban
Save the Children organization has raised concerns that the recent ban on women working for NGOs will lead to an increase in the number of children that get sent out to work.
The organization said this comes after they had to suspend activities in Afghanistan as 50% of their workforce are women and that they are essential for the safe and effective delivery of its services.
The ban comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing its worst economic and food crisis on record, with more than 28 million children and adults in need of humanitarian support.
Save the Children said in a statement that parents desperate to feed their families are increasingly sending their children to work in often dangerous environments. A recent assessment found that 29% of female-headed households in 2022 had at least one child engaged in child labour, up from 19% in 2021.
“The ban on female aid workers means we cannot run our programmes that help children, especially girls, involved in the most dangerous forms of child labour. These include working in brick factories, on building sites and in people’s homes, as well as collecting rubbish and begging on the streets.
“Our female staff are involved in every aspect of the programme, from going door-to-door identifying girls involved in child labour to registering and supporting them to return to school or enrol in vocational training, or teaching the girls technical skills and helping them to set up their own businesses – everything.
“If we cannot resume our child protection services with our female staff, many girls will be pushed back into child labour,” the statement read.
Latest News
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach.
The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Scientists from the nonprofit Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and other organizations will study the remains, which washed ashore in Pass Christian.
Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the institute, told the Gazebo Gazette that the whale is 30 feet (9 meters) long and weighs between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms). It might have been inadvertently pushed to shore by a ship.
“The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel,” Solangi said.
Scientists will determine the cause of death based on pending lab results, AP reported.
After the fin whale population declined due to hunting, the species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Latest News
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
Amu River has eroded stretches of up to 25 kilometers of Afghanistan’s land in some sections, the minister of agriculture said on Sunday.
“10 kilometers, 15 kilometers and even 25 kilometers of Afghanistan’s land in some sections have gone to the other side,” said Ataullah Omari, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
Omari said this in a press conference after visiting the Amu River to assess the destruction caused by the river.
The delegation said that more than two billion afghanis have been allocated to prevent further erosion by building fortifications in vulnerable sections.
“Detailed assessment will be carried out later, but we have already allocated over 2 billion afghanis in order to prevent destruction in vulnerable sections,” said Mujib-ur-Rahman, deputy minister of energy and water.
Officials said they are working to help those affected by erosion along the river, and to determine the zero line.
Amu River forms 1,200 kilometers of Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
Latest News
Delegation of foreign scholars meet IEA’s deputy prime minister
A group of eminent scholars from Egypt, Sudan and Palestine met Sunday with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund after visiting Neda Mohammad Nadim, the higher education minister, on Saturday night.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, Baradar welcomed the delegation and said: “We appreciate you visiting and learning about the situation of the Afghan people; Muslims around the world especially scholars have always sympathized with their Afghan brothers and we are grateful for that.”
Afterwards, the leader of the delegation, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Saghir praised the Afghan people for their victory and called the jihad done by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan against the United States and NATO as an incredible triumph.
In the end, Baradar said in his speech: “The true situation of Afghanistan has not been properly interpreted in the world and unfortunately the Western media is turning everything negative. I urge you to present a truthful image of Afghanistan to your nations and the rest of the Muslim world.”
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Child protection agency concerned child labor will increase in wake of NGO ban
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
China declares new COVID phase
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
Saar: Possibility of cutting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national killed in Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Sharjah launches new ‘Sharjah Sat 1’ satellite
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN