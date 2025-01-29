Ancient Fort of Bost now boasts its own library

Connect with us

Also known as Qala-e-Bost, the Fort dates back more than 3,500 years. It is located near Lashkargah city in the southern province of Helmand.

In the hope of promoting the culture of reading books, Helmand’s department of information and culture has installed a public library at the site of Afghanistan’s historic Fort of Bost.

The library, which contains about 3,000 books, is housed in a shipping container that’s been placed next to the Fort’s famous 11th century decorative arch.

Visitors to the Fort can make use of the library and read the books on site. They have welcomed the initiative but say they would like to see a more permanent structure being built for the library.

They also said they hope the Fort complex is one day fully restored.

Helmand provincial officials have said an assessment has been carried out to determine the work that needs to be done to restore the Fort and its surrounding structures. They say restoration work could start next year.

This historical landmark was once a thriving urban center and now stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural and architectural heritage.

The impressive ruins tell stories of a bygone era, featuring remnants of intricate carvings and ancient structures that showcase the artistry of the people who once inhabited this area.

The arch is part of the remains of an ancient mosque.

The structures meanwhile include remains from periods of ancient Iranian, Greco-Roman, and ancient Indian domination

From the ruins excavated it is believed that a strong fortress was constructed to protect the town, the irrigated farm land, and the trade route from invading armies.

It was constructed of mud and baked brick; its most notable feature was a deep well in the center of the mound, with seven galleries encircling its shaft.

As of April 2008, it has been possible to descend into this ancient shaft, which has a spiral staircase leading to the bottom.

