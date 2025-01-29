Latest News
Ancient Fort of Bost now boasts its own library
In the hope of promoting the culture of reading books, Helmand’s department of information and culture has installed a public library at the site of Afghanistan’s historic Fort of Bost.
The library, which contains about 3,000 books, is housed in a shipping container that’s been placed next to the Fort’s famous 11th century decorative arch.
Visitors to the Fort can make use of the library and read the books on site. They have welcomed the initiative but say they would like to see a more permanent structure being built for the library.
They also said they hope the Fort complex is one day fully restored.
Helmand provincial officials have said an assessment has been carried out to determine the work that needs to be done to restore the Fort and its surrounding structures. They say restoration work could start next year.
Also known as Qala-e-Bost, the Fort dates back more than 3,500 years. It is located near Lashkargah city in the southern province of Helmand.
This historical landmark was once a thriving urban center and now stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural and architectural heritage.
The impressive ruins tell stories of a bygone era, featuring remnants of intricate carvings and ancient structures that showcase the artistry of the people who once inhabited this area.
The arch is part of the remains of an ancient mosque.
The structures meanwhile include remains from periods of ancient Iranian, Greco-Roman, and ancient Indian domination
From the ruins excavated it is believed that a strong fortress was constructed to protect the town, the irrigated farm land, and the trade route from invading armies.
It was constructed of mud and baked brick; its most notable feature was a deep well in the center of the mound, with seven galleries encircling its shaft.
As of April 2008, it has been possible to descend into this ancient shaft, which has a spiral staircase leading to the bottom.
Unidentified gunmen kill 10 members of one family in eastern Afghanistan
Local officials in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan say unidentified gunmen killed 10 members of one family, including women and children, on Tuesday night.
Mustaghfir Gurbuz, spokesman for the Khost governor, told Ariana News that the incident happened in the village of Bukhane in Alishiro district.
Gurbuz said two people have been arrested by security forces in connection with the incident.
“After investigation, the arrested people will be handed over to the judicial and legal authorities,” he said.
Officials have not yet released details on the identities of the deceased but sources told the media that three women were among the dead.
The motive for the murder has not yet been determined.
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has told Ariana News the activities of some international organizations and aid agencies have been suspended in 28 provinces of the country in recent days.
Nazari stated the reason for this comes after US President Donald Trump suspended aid for 90 days.
"We request that countries should not politicize humanitarian aid, and humanitarian assistance should remain humanitarian,” he added.
Saqib meets Saudi ambassador, requests increase in Afghanistan’s hajj quota
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Muhammad Saqib on Tuesday met with Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, and requested an increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota, the ministry said in a statement.
Muhammad Saqib also called for more facilities for pilgrims.
In the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador assured Saqib of his cooperation in implementing the Islamic Emirate’s requests and suggestions.
He also expressed appreciation for the management of the Hajj process and the improved coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.
