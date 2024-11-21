Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan

The highly anticipated TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday November 24 and Monday November 25 - an event that will be broadcast to Afghanistan’s cricket fans live and exclusively by Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN).

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this year. It will be the second time that the IPL mega auction is held outside India after last year's event in Dubai.

This year's mega auction will have 1,574 players registered, of which 574 names will go under the hammer.

Of those 574, a total of 366 players will be Indian and 208 will be foreign cricketers.

A number of big names will be in fray, with as many as 81 players choosing to register themselves under the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore ($237,000).

Afghan players

Eighteen Afghan players have been shortlisted for the IPL mega auction.

Two hundred and four (204) slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.

Full list of Afghan players shortlisted for the auction:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Noor Ahmad

Waqar Salamkheil

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Azmatullah Omarzai

Naveen-ul-haq

Zahir Khan Pakten

Sediqullah Atal

Mohammad Nabi

Gulbadin Naib

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Najibullah Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran

Qais Ahmad

Karim Janat

Faridoon Dawoodzai

Nangyal Kharote

For cricket fans across the country, the IPL mega auction broadcast will be on Sunday and Monday from 1.30pm Kabul time on Ariana News.