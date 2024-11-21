Sport
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
The highly anticipated TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday November 24 and Monday November 25 - an event that will be broadcast to Afghanistan’s cricket fans live and exclusively by Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN).
The two-day event will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana News.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this year. It will be the second time that the IPL mega auction is held outside India after last year's event in Dubai.
This year's mega auction will have 1,574 players registered, of which 574 names will go under the hammer.
Of those 574, a total of 366 players will be Indian and 208 will be foreign cricketers.
A number of big names will be in fray, with as many as 81 players choosing to register themselves under the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore ($237,000).
Afghan players
Eighteen Afghan players have been shortlisted for the IPL mega auction.
Two hundred and four (204) slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.
Full list of Afghan players shortlisted for the auction:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Noor Ahmad
Waqar Salamkheil
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Azmatullah Omarzai
Naveen-ul-haq
Zahir Khan Pakten
Sediqullah Atal
Mohammad Nabi
Gulbadin Naib
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Najibullah Zadran
Ibrahim Zadran
Qais Ahmad
Karim Janat
Faridoon Dawoodzai
Nangyal Kharote
For cricket fans across the country, the IPL mega auction broadcast will be on Sunday and Monday from 1.30pm Kabul time on Ariana News. For more information and updated stories be sure to watch this space and follow us on social media.
Sport
Pakistan trumps Afghanistan by only 13 runs in U19 Tri-Series One Day match
Chasing 245 to win, Afghanistan lost their opening batter Mahboob Khan in the first over but recovered as Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada secured a 104-run partnership for the second wicket
Afghanistan’s U-19 cricket team went down to Pakistan by only 13 runs on Wednesday in their third tri-nation series One Day match at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
This was Pakistan’s first win over Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament after the Afghans defeated their opponents by 100 runs at the same venue on Friday.
Chasing 245 to win, Afghanistan lost their opening batter Mahboob Khan in the first over but recovered as Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada secured a 104-run partnership for the second wicket.
After Faisal’s departure, Uzairullah soon followed with Afghanistan at 142 for three in 26.5 overs.
Afghanistan were bundled out for 231 in 46.4 overs.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan’s opening pair Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan provided a solid 129-run stand to Pakistan.
Left-handed Usman, who scored a century against Afghanistan in the previous match, scored an 88-ball 77, which included eight fours.
Shahzaib meanwhile top-scored for the side with 78 off 101 balls, hitting seven boundaries.
For Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz Khan and Khatir Khan Stanikzai bagged three wickets apiece, while Naseer Khan Maroofkhil snapped two wickets.
Pakistan will take on the hosts UAE U19 in their last group match on Friday, 22 November.
In a post on X, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said late Wednesday: “Not the result we would have wanted but Afghanistan Future Stars will look to bounce back in the next match.”
Afghanistan will take on UAE U19 on Sunday, November 24.
Sport
Afghanistan beat UAE by 169 runs in U19 tri-series
Afghanistan under-19 cricket team defeated the United Arab Emirates under-19 team by 169 runs in their second match of the tri-nation series in Dubai on Monday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghans posted 359-5 as they played all the mandated 50 overs in the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Faisal Khan scored 156 runs while captain Mehboob Khan made 141.
In reply, UAE made 190 before they were all out in the 45.4 overs.
It is Afghanistan U19's second consecutive win in the two matches they have played so far in the tri-series.
Afghanistan U19 defeated Pakistan by 100 runs in their first match.
Afghanistan U19 will meet Pakistan U19 again on Wednesday.
Sport
Abu Dhabi’s thrilling T10 tournament just days away
This year’s tournament boasts an expanded format with 10 teams competing in a thrilling season, where the top five will engage in a fierce battle for a place in the final
The Abu Dhabi T10 is back for its electrifying eighth season, kicking off on Thursday November 21 with an exhilarating showdown between Team Abu Dhabi and the Ajman Bolts.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, all the excitement will be brought to you by Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
This year’s tournament boasts an expanded format with 10 teams competing in a thrilling season, where the top five will engage in a fierce battle for a place in the final.
Cricket’s fastest format will unfold over 40 matches in just 12 days, utilizing a round-robin structure at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.
The playoffs will start with Qualifier 1 on December 1, featuring the top two teams.
Teams ranked fourth and fifth will clash in Eliminator 1, followed by Eliminator 2, where Team 3 will face the winner of Eliminator 1.
The runners-up of Qualifier 1 will then meet the winner of Eliminator 2 in Qualifier 2, leading up to the grand finale on December 2, where the champions of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will compete for the title.
Defending champions, the New York Strikers will launch their title defense against the Morrisville Samp Army on November 22. Meanwhile, the Deccan Gladiators, last year’s runners-up, are eager to embark on their quest for redemption, determined to capture the victory that narrowly eluded them.
The 2024 edition features players from 18 different nations, showcasing the truly global nature of the Abu Dhabi T10.
Cricketing superstars, including Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, will join the star-studded rosters of all teams, promising an unforgettable season of cricket.
The Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first T10 cricket tournament authorized by the ICC.
The new season is expected to feature 179 top stars, making it one of the biggest seasons in history.
By involving the world’s best players, the league has rapidly grown in popularity and today it has an international audience of more than 400 million fans from all over the world.
Stayed tuned to Ariana Television and Ariana News for all the excitement along with updates, news and schedules.
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader
Baradar says water crisis has negatively impacted relations between nations
Pakistan rejects suggestion of appointing a new special envoy for Afghanistan
Afghan families still in need of vital support, one year after Herat earthquakes
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over tension between Russia-Ukraine reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China bilateral relations discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Trade volume between Kabul-Tehran has reached over $1.8 billion: MoIC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA unveils Innovative Club World Cup Trophy ahead of new tournament in 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
India’s successful test of hypersonic missile puts it among elite group
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump team compiling list of military officers responsible for US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Canada sent 19 failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan last year
-
Sport3 days ago
Abu Dhabi’s thrilling T10 tournament just days away
-
World3 days ago
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia