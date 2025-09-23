At least 15 injured in Nangarhar earthquake 

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the return of Bagram Air Base to Washington was not up for discussion and that the former American stronghold was an inseparable part of Afghanistan’s territory and would never be handed over.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said: “Bagram is part of Afghanistan’s territory. It is no different from any other piece of Afghan land. We will never agree to bargain away or hand over any part of our country.”

Mujahid described Afghans as “extremely sensitive about occupation,” warning that no Afghan would tolerate foreign control over national territory.

The comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning that “bad things” would happen if Afghanistan refused to return the base.

“For twenty years under US occupation, Afghanistan experienced ‘bad things’ – not for a day, but continuously for two decades. The Americans should not forget that bad actions trigger bad reactions.

“In the end, they were forced to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan. Afghanistan is not a country that can be occupied or subdued. They should engage with Afghans politically, diplomatically, and rationally.”

Mujahid confirmed however that IEA officials are engaged in dialogue with the United States on issues such as prisoner exchanges, diplomatic relations, and economic investment. But he underlined that Bagram is “non-negotiable.”

“Afghanistan does not, and will never, put forward any demands that involve relinquishing part of its territory in return,” he said. “No such request has been made from our side, nor is there any need for it.”

Trump has argued that Bagram’s location – near China – makes it strategically important for Washington. Mujahid however dismissed the claim as factually incorrect and reiterated that Afghanistan will not allow its soil to become a battlefield between rival powers.

“Just as we want relations with China, we also want ties with the US… Afghanistan will not allow its territory to become a battlefield,” he said, adding that Kabul is pursuing a “balanced, economy-centered foreign policy.”

Located north of Kabul, Bagram was once the largest US military installation in Afghanistan and a hub of America’s two-decade war. At its peak, the base resembled a small town, complete with fast-food outlets, supermarkets, and visits from US presidents including Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2019. US forces abandoned it in July 2021, weeks before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.

Mujahid emphasized that while Afghanistan seeks constructive engagement with Washington, any attempts to reclaim Bagram would be unacceptable. “Defending our country, our national honor, and our people’s values was our duty in the past twenty years – and it will remain our duty in the future,” he said.