At least 15 injured in Nangarhar earthquake
The Nangarhar Public Health Directorate has confirmed that as a result of today’s earthquake, epicentered in Dara-e-Noor district, 15 people were injured and a number of houses damaged.
Rafiullah Hamad, the health official of Dara-e-Noor district, said that the injured have been taken to the provincial regional hospital.
According to Hamad, the final casualty figures and details of the damage caused will be released later.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at the country on Tuesday at 3:20 pm.
The epicenter of the quake was reported to be near Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
IEA’s Mujahid says Bagram Air Base ‘will never be bargained away’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the return of Bagram Air Base to Washington was not up for discussion and that the former American stronghold was an inseparable part of Afghanistan’s territory and would never be handed over.
In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said: “Bagram is part of Afghanistan’s territory. It is no different from any other piece of Afghan land. We will never agree to bargain away or hand over any part of our country.”
Mujahid described Afghans as “extremely sensitive about occupation,” warning that no Afghan would tolerate foreign control over national territory.
The comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning that “bad things” would happen if Afghanistan refused to return the base.
“For twenty years under US occupation, Afghanistan experienced ‘bad things’ – not for a day, but continuously for two decades. The Americans should not forget that bad actions trigger bad reactions.
“In the end, they were forced to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan. Afghanistan is not a country that can be occupied or subdued. They should engage with Afghans politically, diplomatically, and rationally.”
Mujahid confirmed however that IEA officials are engaged in dialogue with the United States on issues such as prisoner exchanges, diplomatic relations, and economic investment. But he underlined that Bagram is “non-negotiable.”
“Afghanistan does not, and will never, put forward any demands that involve relinquishing part of its territory in return,” he said. “No such request has been made from our side, nor is there any need for it.”
Trump has argued that Bagram’s location – near China – makes it strategically important for Washington. Mujahid however dismissed the claim as factually incorrect and reiterated that Afghanistan will not allow its soil to become a battlefield between rival powers.
“Just as we want relations with China, we also want ties with the US… Afghanistan will not allow its territory to become a battlefield,” he said, adding that Kabul is pursuing a “balanced, economy-centered foreign policy.”
Located north of Kabul, Bagram was once the largest US military installation in Afghanistan and a hub of America’s two-decade war. At its peak, the base resembled a small town, complete with fast-food outlets, supermarkets, and visits from US presidents including Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2019. US forces abandoned it in July 2021, weeks before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.
Mujahid emphasized that while Afghanistan seeks constructive engagement with Washington, any attempts to reclaim Bagram would be unacceptable. “Defending our country, our national honor, and our people’s values was our duty in the past twenty years – and it will remain our duty in the future,” he said.
EU donates $4.6 million to keep UN Keep UN Humanitarian Air Service Flying in Afghanistan
The European Union has contributed €4 million (US$4.6 million) to sustain the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Afghanistan, ensuring continued air links that deliver aid and transport humanitarian workers to some of the country’s most remote regions.
The announcement was made by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), which operates UNHAS. The service plays a vital role in providing safe and reliable transport for humanitarian personnel, as well as in delivering life-saving supplies to communities that are otherwise inaccessible.
“Ensuring the safe transport of humanitarian personnel from UN agencies, NGOs and partners, as well as delivering life-saving cargo to remote areas, is essential. UNHAS plays a critical role in making this possible, serving as a humanitarian lifeline,” said François Goemans, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Afghanistan. “We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.”
WFP Afghanistan Country Director John Aylieff welcomed the EU’s support, emphasizing the impact of UNHAS in bridging critical gaps. “UNHAS connects humanitarians with the people they serve across the country thanks to contributions from outstanding partners like the European Union,” he said.
“Behind every UNHAS flight is a story of hope – of aid delivered, lives saved, and communities connected to the support they urgently need.”
More than 100 humanitarian NGOs, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions currently rely on UNHAS in Afghanistan.
Since the beginning of 2025, the service has operated over 1,600 flights to 20 destinations, including 18 domestic routes—14 regular and 4 on-demand—and two international routes.
WFP officials said the EU contribution will ensure UNHAS continues to operate as a lifeline, maintaining humanitarian access at a time when millions of Afghans remain in urgent need of assistance.
Afghanistan loses UN voting rights for third year amid fears of global isolation
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Saar: Discussion on uncertain fate of Ukraine war
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
