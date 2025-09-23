EU donates $4.6 million to keep UN Keep UN Humanitarian Air Service Flying in Afghanistan

The European Union has contributed €4 million (US$4.6 million) to sustain the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Afghanistan, ensuring continued air links that deliver aid and transport humanitarian workers to some of the country’s most remote regions.

The announcement was made by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), which operates UNHAS. The service plays a vital role in providing safe and reliable transport for humanitarian personnel, as well as in delivering life-saving supplies to communities that are otherwise inaccessible.

“Ensuring the safe transport of humanitarian personnel from UN agencies, NGOs and partners, as well as delivering life-saving cargo to remote areas, is essential. UNHAS plays a critical role in making this possible, serving as a humanitarian lifeline,” said François Goemans, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Afghanistan. “We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.”

WFP Afghanistan Country Director John Aylieff welcomed the EU’s support, emphasizing the impact of UNHAS in bridging critical gaps. “UNHAS connects humanitarians with the people they serve across the country thanks to contributions from outstanding partners like the European Union,” he said.

“Behind every UNHAS flight is a story of hope – of aid delivered, lives saved, and communities connected to the support they urgently need.”

More than 100 humanitarian NGOs, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions currently rely on UNHAS in Afghanistan.

Since the beginning of 2025, the service has operated over 1,600 flights to 20 destinations, including 18 domestic routes—14 regular and 4 on-demand—and two international routes.

WFP officials said the EU contribution will ensure UNHAS continues to operate as a lifeline, maintaining humanitarian access at a time when millions of Afghans remain in urgent need of assistance.