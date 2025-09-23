Earthquake damages several houses in Nangarhar

The Nangarhar Media Office has announced that as a result of Tuesday afternoon’s earthquake in Dara-e-Noor district, several houses were damaged.

In a statement, the office said detailed information about the extent of the damage will be released later.

The statement added that tremors were also felt in Jalalabad city and surrounding areas.

Kabul also felt the tremors.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at the country on Tuesday at 3:20 pm.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be near Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.