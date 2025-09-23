Afghanistan loses UN voting rights for third year amid fears of global isolation

Afghanistan has been stripped of its voting rights at the United Nations General Assembly for the third consecutive year, following non-payment of its membership fees, in accordance with UN rules.

Under the UN Charter, any member state that fails to settle dues for more than two years automatically loses the right to vote in the General Assembly.

The development comes as Afghanistan faces severe economic pressures, a surge in refugee returns, and the mounting impacts of climate change. Experts warn that the country’s absence from international decision-making forums could further marginalize Afghan voices on the global stage.

Political analysts say the continued suspension of voting rights risks deepening Afghanistan’s isolation from global processes.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly requested that its representatives be allowed to occupy the UN seat, arguing that this would enable the country’s realities and governance perspectives to be represented internationally.

However, persistent disputes over human rights, particularly women’s rights, remain a major obstacle to formal recognition of the IEA government.

Speaking at a high-level UN General Assembly session marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, UN Deputy Secretary-General Sima Sami Bahous highlighted Afghanistan as one of the countries where women are enduring the heaviest burdens of crisis.

“From Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen, women and girls are carrying the greatest weight of crises,” Bahous said. “We owe it to them to leave no effort spared in the pursuit of peace.”

She warned that if current trends persist, by 2030 more than 351 million women and girls could live in extreme poverty, while 676 million others could face deadly conflicts.

IEA officials say Afghanistan’s inability to pay its UN dues stems from the lack of formal recognition of the current government, making direct payments to the UN impossible. Afghanistan’s annual membership fee is approximately $200,000, but missed payments have pushed the country’s total debt to over $900,000.

Experts caution that the continued suspension of Afghanistan’s voting rights could weaken its influence in global decision-making and affect the flow of humanitarian aid and international economic cooperation.

“This comes at a critical moment in Afghanistan’s modern history,” one analyst noted. “Constructive engagement with the international community is essential to prevent further instability and isolation.”