Baluchistan High Court admits petition against Afghan repatriation drive
The petition further argued that Afghans married to Pakistani citizens qualify for nationality under the Pakistan Citizenship Act of 1951, and that mass expulsions violate several constitutional protections, including the rights to life, equality, and education.
The Baluchistan High Court on Monday admitted a constitutional petition challenging the government’s ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees and summoned federal and provincial authorities to respond.
A two-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Rozi Khan Bareach and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi, heard the plea filed by Advocate Syed Nazir Agha. He requested the court to suspend the repatriation campaign for six months, arguing that it was causing severe hardships for Afghan families living in Pakistan.
Agha told the court that thousands of Afghan children are currently studying in schools and colleges across Baluchistan and are only months away from their annual examinations. Forcing them to leave now, he said, would disrupt their education.
He also warned that many Afghan families risk losing property and livelihoods built over decades in the province.
The court, after initial arguments, declared the petition admissible and issued notices to the respondents, which include the federal interior secretary, the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Baluchistan chief secretary, and senior security officials.
The petition comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s nationwide repatriation campaign, launched in late 2023, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Afghans—both documented and undocumented—return across the border. Authorities say the policy is aimed at addressing security concerns, but rights groups have criticized it as hasty and harmful to vulnerable communities, particularly women and children.
The case will be taken up again at the next scheduled hearing once the government submits its written replies.
At least 15 injured in Nangarhar earthquake
The Nangarhar Public Health Directorate has confirmed that as a result of today’s earthquake, epicentered in Dara-e-Noor district, 15 people were injured and a number of houses damaged.
Rafiullah Hamad, the health official of Dara-e-Noor district, said that the injured have been taken to the provincial regional hospital.
According to Hamad, the final casualty figures and details of the damage caused will be released later.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at the country on Tuesday at 3:20 pm.
The epicenter of the quake was reported to be near Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
EU donates $4.6 million to keep UN Keep UN Humanitarian Air Service Flying in Afghanistan
The European Union has contributed €4 million (US$4.6 million) to sustain the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Afghanistan, ensuring continued air links that deliver aid and transport humanitarian workers to some of the country’s most remote regions.
The announcement was made by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), which operates UNHAS. The service plays a vital role in providing safe and reliable transport for humanitarian personnel, as well as in delivering life-saving supplies to communities that are otherwise inaccessible.
“Ensuring the safe transport of humanitarian personnel from UN agencies, NGOs and partners, as well as delivering life-saving cargo to remote areas, is essential. UNHAS plays a critical role in making this possible, serving as a humanitarian lifeline,” said François Goemans, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Afghanistan. “We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.”
WFP Afghanistan Country Director John Aylieff welcomed the EU’s support, emphasizing the impact of UNHAS in bridging critical gaps. “UNHAS connects humanitarians with the people they serve across the country thanks to contributions from outstanding partners like the European Union,” he said.
“Behind every UNHAS flight is a story of hope – of aid delivered, lives saved, and communities connected to the support they urgently need.”
More than 100 humanitarian NGOs, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions currently rely on UNHAS in Afghanistan.
Since the beginning of 2025, the service has operated over 1,600 flights to 20 destinations, including 18 domestic routes—14 regular and 4 on-demand—and two international routes.
WFP officials said the EU contribution will ensure UNHAS continues to operate as a lifeline, maintaining humanitarian access at a time when millions of Afghans remain in urgent need of assistance.
Earthquake damages several houses in Nangarhar
The Nangarhar Media Office has announced that as a result of Tuesday afternoon’s earthquake in Dara-e-Noor district, several houses were damaged.
In a statement, the office said detailed information about the extent of the damage will be released later.
The statement added that tremors were also felt in Jalalabad city and surrounding areas.
Kabul also felt the tremors.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at the country on Tuesday at 3:20 pm.
The epicenter of the quake was reported to be near Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
