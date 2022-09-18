At least 6,000 Afghan refugees leave for Iran daily: Envoy

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

The Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahadur Aminian, says at least 6,000 Afghan citizens enter Iran every day and that only about half have visas.

The rest enter illegally, he said, adding that these migrants risk falling victim to human traffickers.

Speaking to the BBC Aminian said the only way to reduce the wave of refugees into Iran was to create job opportunities in Afghanistan.

He said Tehran was ready to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in this respect.

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Acting Minister of Refugee and Repatriation, meanwhile said that in order to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the deployment of special military forces was needed along the border between the two countries, which, according to him, is possible with the cooperation of both countries.

Iran in the west and Pakistan in the east of Afghanistan are transit destinations for Afghan refugees who use them to reach third countries.