Connect with us

Featured

At least 6,000 Afghan refugees leave for Iran daily: Envoy

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

The Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahadur Aminian, says at least 6,000 Afghan citizens enter Iran every day and that only about half have visas.

The rest enter illegally, he said, adding that these migrants risk falling victim to human traffickers.

Speaking to the BBC Aminian said the only way to reduce the wave of refugees into Iran was to create job opportunities in Afghanistan.

He said Tehran was ready to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in this respect.

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Acting Minister of Refugee and Repatriation, meanwhile said that in order to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the deployment of special military forces was needed along the border between the two countries, which, according to him, is possible with the cooperation of both countries.

Iran in the west and Pakistan in the east of Afghanistan are transit destinations for Afghan refugees who use them to reach third countries.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Featured

IEA ‘alarmed’ over Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes

Published

28 seconds ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Sunday the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were “alarming” and that continued clashes could affect the security of the region.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement “these clashes have caused problems for civilians on both sides, particularly, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians on the Kyrgyz side. The casualties and displacement of civilians is unfortunate.

“The Islamic Emirate calls on both sides to resolve border issues through dialogue and understanding. Continued clashes can undermine the security and stability of the entire region,” the statement read.

This comes after border clashes started on Wednesday, with the two sides later agreeing to a cease-fire, but both sides accused each other of breaching the deal, and Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency in the Batken region late Friday.

Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from the border clashes with Tajikistan rose to 36, with 129 others getting injured, its Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Kyrgyzstan also said nearly 136,000 residents were evacuated from villages near Tajikistan.

In a statement on Saturday, the UN secretary-general’s spokesman called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting cease-fire. “Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions,” Stephane Dujarric said.

Continue Reading

Featured

Kabulov says US ‘no longer included in Extended Troika’

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the United States is no longer included in the Extended Troika, and instead, Iran will take its place.

In a televised interview with Sputnik last week, Kabulov said the US was using this structure to advance its own interests, and that Washington’s participation in the Extended Troika was not beneficial for Afghanistan.

“America was trying to use its presence in this structure to advance its interests, this approach was in conflict with the interests of Afghanistan, Russia and the entire region; Iran’s presence in this structure is more important than America, we hope that India will also actively participate in this process,” said Kabulov.

Kabulov also indicated that the troika members hoped to hold discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the coming weeks.

“Establishing an inclusive government is the central topic of our discussion with the Afghan leadership; the new Troika members will try to meet with the new rulers of Afghanistan to convince them to bring reforms in various sectors,” Kabulov said.

“The Taliban (IEA) want their government to be recognized, but they need to know the relationship between this issue and their domestic politics. We will hold talks with the new government in the coming weeks, and then the Moscow format meeting will be held before the coming of the new year,” he said.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, AP reported.

The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said.

Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.

Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.

The bus overturned about 2:40 a.m., according to an online report by an arm of the Guizhou Daily media group. Following the accident, it said that provincial leaders called for an examination into the pandemic transfer and isolation procedures.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!