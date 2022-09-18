Featured
Kabulov says US ‘no longer included in Extended Troika’
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the United States is no longer included in the Extended Troika, and instead, Iran will take its place.
In a televised interview with Sputnik last week, Kabulov said the US was using this structure to advance its own interests, and that Washington’s participation in the Extended Troika was not beneficial for Afghanistan.
“America was trying to use its presence in this structure to advance its interests, this approach was in conflict with the interests of Afghanistan, Russia and the entire region; Iran’s presence in this structure is more important than America, we hope that India will also actively participate in this process,” said Kabulov.
Kabulov also indicated that the troika members hoped to hold discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the coming weeks.
“Establishing an inclusive government is the central topic of our discussion with the Afghan leadership; the new Troika members will try to meet with the new rulers of Afghanistan to convince them to bring reforms in various sectors,” Kabulov said.
“The Taliban (IEA) want their government to be recognized, but they need to know the relationship between this issue and their domestic politics. We will hold talks with the new government in the coming weeks, and then the Moscow format meeting will be held before the coming of the new year,” he said.
COVID-19
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, AP reported.
The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said.
Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.
Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.
The bus overturned about 2:40 a.m., according to an online report by an arm of the Guizhou Daily media group. Following the accident, it said that provincial leaders called for an examination into the pandemic transfer and isolation procedures.
Featured
UNICEF provides classrooms for more than 5,000 Kunduz children
Local sources in Kunduz province say that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided education for more than five thousand children in this province.
Ahmad Shah Haqqani, the head of labor and social affairs for Kunduz, said that after the fall of the former government, UNICEF, in cooperation with the local government, facilitated elementary school education for more than 5,000 children in war-affected and displaced areas, adding that these education centres teach children who have mental illnesses or disabilities due to war.
“Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, we have provided education classrooms for 5260 children in the capital and some other war-affected districts of this province,” said Ahmad Shah.
The teachers said that they pay more attention to disabled students.
“We teach in a place where students have bad memories from war and their minds have not been good; when they first came here, they had depression,” said Lima Mohammad, a teacher.
“When this friendly education was established for these children, they are now mentally good.”
These children meanwhile have called on government and international organisations to pay more attention to their education situations.
“We are happy that we continue our education here, here we have toys and play tools,” said Omar, a student.
Meanwhile, thousands of children were previously prevented from attending school in Kunduz province due to continuous insecurity, now that security has been established, hundreds of children still cannot go to school because of economic problems in this province.
Featured
IEA slams Washington’s Afghan Fund move, says it’s an ‘illegal venture’
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said the United States’ decision to transfer $3.5 billion of the country’s frozen foreign reserves to a Swiss fund without any input from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was unacceptable and a violation of international norms.
In a statement issued by the ministry, it said: “The Islamic Emirate, as an accountable government to its people, expresses its explicit opposition to the specific iteration of this mechanism.
The foreign ministry said if the reserves are disbursed without taking into consideration legitimate demands of the Afghans, the Islamic Emirate “will be forced to impose fines against, and ban activities of, all individuals, institutions and companies that facilitate this illegal venture and seek to misuse Central Bank reserves for humanitarian and other purposes.
“The reserves of the Central Bank, like those of other states, are used for currency stabilization, strengthening financial systems and facilitating international transactions. These reserves can never be used for any disbursement purposes.
“Disbursing these reserves for other purposes without the express agreement of the Afghan people is a negative step against Afghan economic stability taken by the United States,” the statement read.
The ministry said Washington had taken this step without finalizing negotiations or reaching an agreement with the IEA, “showing ill faith to undermine economic stability and well-being of the Afghans.”
According to the ministry, “despite commitments to and compliance with international financial practices by the Central Bank of Afghanistan, a decision has been made to forcibly transfer the wealth of the Afghan people to another country.
“We therefore call on all individuals and sides to condemn this illegal and oppressive action and support the Afghan people on this issue. Through this statement, we would like to present our objection to the countries and institutions involved in this issue and we will continue to monitor the situation through diplomatic channels.”
The ministry stated that “the principle causes of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan are the twenty-year American war, endemic corruption by the US-backed administration, and, following the change in government, the imposition of sanctions against Afghanistan and its banking sector, which has prevented investors benefiting from newly created economic opportunities.”
“We again urge the United States of America to unfreeze the reserves and lift restrictions on financial systems of the Afghan people so that they may have access to banking systems and stabilize their economy,” the statement read.
On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Washington, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, has established the Afghan Fund, which will see the money transferred to a Swiss bank.
On Thursday, DAB issued a statement asking for the decision to be reconsidered.
In a press briefing on Wednesday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, announced the establishment of a fund to benefit the people of Afghanistan.”
“This fund will protect and preserve the Afghan central bank reserves, while making targeted disbursements to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy and, ultimately, support its people and work to alleviate the worst effects of the humanitarian crisis,” he said.
He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “not a part of this financing mechanism and resources disbursed will be for the benefit of the Afghan people, with clear safeguards and auditing in place to protect against diversion or misuse.”
He said however that the Afghan Fund is “explicitly not intended to make humanitarian disbursements. The Afghan Fund itself is to facilitate macroeconomic stability inside Afghanistan.”
“This is not what that fund is for. This fund is to provide macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan that will enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance from the United States and other donors.”
